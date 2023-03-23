When Tom Sandoval Really Told Tom Schwartz About Raquel Leviss Affair

Watch : Jax Taylor Says Tom Sandoval Cheated MULTIPLE Times

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have had a lot more to discuss than just business lately.



In the weeks since Sandoval's affair with Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss came to light—leading to his breakup from longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix—viewers have been keen on figuring out every detail. This includes who may have known about the affair, such as Sandoval's BFF and business partner, Schwartz.



But as a source exclusively tells E! News, Schwartz—who as viewers have seen currently, also developed a romance with Leviss during season 10 of the Bravo series—learned about it not too long before everyone else.

"Sandoval confided in Schwartz approximately three weeks before the news broke out, telling him he was having an affair with Raquel and that he was planning on telling Ariana," the insider shared, adding that "Schwartz urged him to tell Ariana right away."

The update comes just one day after Leviss also spoke out about the ongoing circumstances, denying allegations that her relationship with Schwartz was a diversion for her involvement with Sandoval.