When Tom Sandoval Really Told Tom Schwartz About Raquel Leviss Affair

Prior to the Vanderpump Rules universe being rocked by Scandoval, a source exclusively confirms to E! News of the moment Tom Sandoval told BFF Tom Schwartz about his affair with Raquel Leviss.

Watch: Jax Taylor Says Tom Sandoval Cheated MULTIPLE Times

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz have had a lot more to discuss than just business lately.
 
In the weeks since Sandoval's affair with Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss came to light—leading to his breakup from longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix—viewers have been keen on figuring out every detail. This includes who may have known about the affair, such as Sandoval's BFF and business partner, Schwartz.
 
But as a source exclusively tells E! News, Schwartz—who as viewers have seen currently, also developed a romance with Leviss during season 10 of the Bravo series—learned about it not too long before everyone else.

"Sandoval confided in Schwartz approximately three weeks before the news broke out, telling him he was having an affair with Raquel and that he was planning on telling Ariana," the insider shared, adding that "Schwartz urged him to tell Ariana right away."

The update comes just one day after Leviss also spoke out about the ongoing circumstances, denying allegations that her relationship with Schwartz was a diversion for her involvement with Sandoval.

"I genuinely had an interest in Tom Schwartz," Leviss told TMZ March 22. There's a genuine curiosity there, so it wasn't a coverup."

It's also worth noting that viewers won't have to wait too much longer for a first-hand sur-ving of the Scandoval timeline, as the entire Vanderpump Rules crew began filming their highly anticipated reunion March 23.

In fact, in a clip shared to Andy Cohen's Instagram Stories, the Bravo host also teased Schwartz by referencing the infamous Oprah Winfrey question: "Were you silent or were you silenced?"

But that's not all since Cohen also told the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner, "Think about that. We'll talk about that today." 

As for Schwartz' response? "Let's get down and dirty," he replied. "Let's get messy."

Until then, watch Vanderpump Rules every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

