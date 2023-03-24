These John Wick Franchise Secrets Are Quite Continental

Watch : Keanu Reeves Details John Wick Training & Laurence Fishburne Reunion

The last time we saw John Wick, he was really... pissed... off.

Getting shot and falling off a roof will do that to a man who's already been through ever so much.

But the world loves John Wick when he's angry, as the $589 million box office for the first three films in the franchise can attest. And since it's now been (in no small part due to the pandemic) almost four years since the reluctant super-assassin played by Keanu Reeves survived that plummet from the top of the Continental, you can bet John Wick: Chapter 4 is going to be packing theaters this weekend.

And count Reeves among those who've been literally rubbing their hands together with anticipation for the latest installment, which picks up in the cinematic timeline six months after the action of Chapter 3—Parabellum.