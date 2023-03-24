These John Wick Franchise Secrets Are Quite Continental

The last time we saw John Wick, he was really... pissed... off.
Getting shot and falling off a roof will do that to a man who's already been through ever so much.
But the world loves John Wick when he's angry, as the $589 million box office for the first three films in the franchise can attest. And since it's now been (in no small part due to the pandemic) almost four years since the reluctant super-assassin played by Keanu Reeves survived that plummet from the top of the Continental, you can bet John Wick: Chapter 4 is going to be packing theaters this weekend.
And count Reeves among those who've been literally rubbing their hands together with anticipation for the latest installment, which picks up in the cinematic timeline six months after the action of Chapter 3—Parabellum.
"It was awesome," he told E! News during the press junket about making the film, praising the "visionary" director of all four John Wick films, Chad Stahelski, and promising "unhinged but beautiful" action.
And to think, the now 58-year-old star signed up for the first John Wick flick about a decade ago, having no idea just how much the grieving widower who comes out of retirement to exact revenge on the well-connected thugs who beat him up, steal his '69 Mustang and kill the dog his beloved late wife arranged to be delivered after she was gone...
Excuse us, we need a moment.
Right, okay, just how much that character would resonate, that is. And here we are, nine years later, with the fourth movie in theaters, an idea for a fifth not off the table and several principal cast members, including Reeves, suiting up for the upcoming spin-off film Ballerina, starring Ana De Armas.
But before you pull up a seat at the High Table, re-immerse yourself in the John Wick universe with these secrets about the making of the hit franchise:
John Wick: Chapter 4 is in theaters now.