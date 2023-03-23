Author Who Inspired Mean Girls Threatens Legal Action Over Lack of Compensation

Watch : Mean Girls Movie Musical: Everything We Know!

Rosalind Wiseman isn't a regular writer, she's a cool writer.

And after her book Queen Bees and Wannabes was adapted into the 2004 movie Mean Girls, the 54-year-old says she is considering legal action against Paramount Pictures over what she claims is a lack of compensation.

"We have reached out to Paramount to have things be more equitable," she told the New York Post in an interview published March 17. "For so long, I was so quiet about it, but I just feel like the hypocrisy is too much."

Rosalind said she made just over $400,000 in 2002 after signing a deal to sell her film rights. But after Tina Fey's movie inspired a Broadway musical, which is now being turned into a separate movie, Rosalind says she wants to be supported.

"I think it's fair for me to be able to get compensated in some way for the work that has changed our culture and changed the zeitgeist," she said. "Over the years, Tina's spoken so eloquently about women supporting other women, but it's gotten increasingly clear to me that, in my own personal experience, that's not going to be the experience."