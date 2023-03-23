RuPaul's Drag Race Top 5 Give Shady Superlatives in Spill the T Mini-Challenge Sneak Peek

Five out of 16 all in a line.
Anetra, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Loosey LaDuca and Sasha Colby have gone about as far as they can in RuPaul's Drag Race season 15. But the race isn't over just yet.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the March 24 makeover episode, the Top 5 play a game assigning shady superlatives to their fellow semi-finalists for the Spill the T mini-challenge—all while Anastasia Beverly Hills' Norvina helps keep score.
From most funny and most likely to steal your man to most hairy and most likely to steal your stuff, RuPaul puts the queens to the ultimate test of Nerve as they are forced to be brutally honest about their fellow competitors.
Plus, last week's dreaded 'Who should go home?' question returns... and maybe this time they'll all actually answer it instead of giving canned pageant responses.
The teaser also features the aftermath of Salina EsTitties' controversial elimination after that Broadway-ready performance of Wigloose: The Rusical. And she's not the only one who questioned the most recent bottom two (as seen in her mirror message).
"I'm happy to still be here, I planned on being here the whole time, but it's hard," Loosey says in the werk room. "I feel like I got nothing but positive critiques, especially about the Rusical, so it was really surprising to see myself in the bottom."
Naturally, Luxx disagrees, telling the audience, "Not again."
See who claims their spot in the Top 4—with extra special guest judge Hayley Kiyoko—on RuPaul's Drag Race, airing March 24 at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.