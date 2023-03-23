RuPaul's Drag Race Top 5 Give Shady Superlatives in Spill the T Mini-Challenge Sneak Peek

Watch : RuPaul's Drag Race Stars on Working With Ariana Grande

Five out of 16 all in a line.

Anetra, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Loosey LaDuca and Sasha Colby have gone about as far as they can in RuPaul's Drag Race season 15. But the race isn't over just yet.

In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the March 24 makeover episode, the Top 5 play a game assigning shady superlatives to their fellow semi-finalists for the Spill the T mini-challenge—all while Anastasia Beverly Hills' Norvina helps keep score.

From most funny and most likely to steal your man to most hairy and most likely to steal your stuff, RuPaul puts the queens to the ultimate test of Nerve as they are forced to be brutally honest about their fellow competitors.