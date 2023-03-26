The Bradshaw Bunch's Rachel Bradshaw Marries Chase Lybbert: All the Wedding Details

Rachel Bradshaw finally got her happily ever after.
The Bradshaw Bunch star married husband Chase Lybbert in a Denton County, Texas courthouse ceremony on March 25, E! News confirmed. After saying "I do," the E! star and businessman celebrated with 300 family and friends—including dad Terry Bradshaw—during a country club reception.
"It was pure bliss and excitement," Rachel exclusively told E!. "I can't stop smiling right now. All these people that love us together and they all came together to celebrate him and I, we had a blast."
For the ceremony, the 35-year-old wore a long Zhivago gown and veil, which she described as "very Grace Kelly." Rachel changed into a custom jumpsuit by Nashville designer Olia Zavozina for the after-party. The second look featured a bejeweled corset and a detachable Swarovski crystal train that tied around the waist.
The celebration included speeches from both Terry and Chase, and Rachel gushed about the football legend's tribute to his daughter and new son-in-law.
"It literally means the world," she told E!. "He's been waiting for this moment for me for a very long time. He loves Chase's family, he loves Chase, so it means the world. You can see through our show we're very, very close and so for him to be like ‘what should I wear?' and be so excited about it is very special."
Rachel and Chase, who have an Italian honeymoon planned for May, got engaged in October 2022.
The 37-year-old popped the question much earlier than he expected to after Terry accidentally spilled the engagement news to her and her family before Chase was able to get down on one knee.
"My dad walked in from the garage and he goes, 'Guess what, everybody? He just asked for Rachel's hand in marriage and I said yes!'" she told E! News in November. "The whole room stopped, like everyone was sweating. I wanted to die and dad was like, 'What, I shouldn't have said anything?' We're like, 'No, you shouldn't have said anything. That's a private conversation.'"
So, Chase was forced to propose right then and there. "I don't even remember what he said but it was it was very, very sweet," Rachel added, "and the perfect moment. But dad basically proposed to us."
The reality star, whose first husband Rob Bironas tragically died in a car accident just months after their 2014 wedding, also shared her plans to start a family following their wedding.
"If we had one, I'd be totally fine," Rachel revealed. "I'll give us a whole year to be married, do our thing, and then just leave it up to the man above."