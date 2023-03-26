The Bradshaw Bunch's Rachel Bradshaw Marries Chase Lybbert: All the Wedding Details

Instagram/@racheltbradshaw

Rachel and Chase, who have an Italian honeymoon planned for May, got engaged in October 2022.

The 37-year-old popped the question much earlier than he expected to after Terry accidentally spilled the engagement news to her and her family before Chase was able to get down on one knee.

"My dad walked in from the garage and he goes, 'Guess what, everybody? He just asked for Rachel's hand in marriage and I said yes!'" she told E! News in November. "The whole room stopped, like everyone was sweating. I wanted to die and dad was like, 'What, I shouldn't have said anything?' We're like, 'No, you shouldn't have said anything. That's a private conversation.'"

So, Chase was forced to propose right then and there. "I don't even remember what he said but it was it was very, very sweet," Rachel added, "and the perfect moment. But dad basically proposed to us."

The reality star, whose first husband Rob Bironas tragically died in a car accident just months after their 2014 wedding, also shared her plans to start a family following their wedding.

"If we had one, I'd be totally fine," Rachel revealed. "I'll give us a whole year to be married, do our thing, and then just leave it up to the man above."