Brie Larson Seemingly Confirms Breakup With Boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz

Watch : Brie Larson on the "Redemptive" Power of the MCU

It looks like Brie Larson is captaining life solo.

The Captain Marvel star appears to have confirmed her split from film director Elijah Allan-Blitz.

While reflecting on her life and career in Harper's BAZAAR's April cover story, Brie noted she's staying receptive to whatever comes next.

"I don't have a next job. I don't have a home. I don't have a partner. I don't have a plan," she told the magazine in the piece published March 23. "I'm just completely open."

Only time will tell what the future holds for the Oscar winner both personally and professionally; however, she noted she would like it to one day include children, adding "how that happens, when that happens, in what capacity­—I don't know."

The last time Brie and Elijah were photographed at a public event together was in September, when they attended Disney's D23 Expo to promote their short film Remembering. This wasn't the first project they'd worked on together. The two also won an Emmy in 2020 for their interactive program The Messy Truth in VR.