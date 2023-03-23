Brie Larson Seemingly Confirms Breakup With Boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz

It looks like Brie Larson is captaining life solo.
The Captain Marvel star appears to have confirmed her split from film director Elijah Allan-Blitz.
While reflecting on her life and career in Harper's BAZAAR's April cover story, Brie noted she's staying receptive to whatever comes next.
"I don't have a next job. I don't have a home. I don't have a partner. I don't have a plan," she told the magazine in the piece published March 23. "I'm just completely open."
Only time will tell what the future holds for the Oscar winner both personally and professionally; however, she noted she would like it to one day include children, adding "how that happens, when that happens, in what capacity—I don't know."
The last time Brie and Elijah were photographed at a public event together was in September, when they attended Disney's D23 Expo to promote their short film Remembering. This wasn't the first project they'd worked on together. The two also won an Emmy in 2020 for their interactive program The Messy Truth in VR.
Brie and Elijah first sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2019—when they were spotted kissing in Calabasas, Calif.—following her split from musician Alex Greenwald. Over the next three years, the actress and the filmmaker offered glimpses into their relationship at red carpet events and on social media.
"Get yourself a guy who will fly across the globe to hold your hand while you live your dream," she wrote in a July 2022 Instagram post. "I cherish you @elijah_a.b."
In her interview with Harper's BAZAAR, Brie reflected on the changes she was going through three years ago, including wanting to take on roles that felt different than her one in Room, starring in Captain Marvel and entering her 30s.
"I had all the same normal fears as everybody else about being single and being 30," she told the magazine, adding that it seemed like she was facing a lot of life choices. "What do I want? How does a family and a future fit in with my weird life?"
And after turning 33 in October, she found herself asking more questions. "That's such a big place to be in," Brie added. "Certain existential questions come up."
But no matter what decisions she makes in her personal or professional life, she'll be making them on her own terms.
"What I always come back to is, I have to live with myself in a way that nobody else has to. The choices I make, I have to live with, whether I regret them or not," she shared. "Artistically, I always understood that. But for some reason, as me, it's been totally different."
"You can follow me around on set and be like, 'Wow, she really knows what she's doing,'" Brie continued. "And then I go home and I'm like, 'I don't know what I'm doing.' I get insecure, and I think I'm not enough, or I have a hard time asking for help or speaking up for myself in relationships."
One thing is for sure: Brie is continuing to star in several projects across screens, including her TV show Lessons in Chemistry, YouTube series "Brie Is Online" and upcoming movie Fast X. And as noted, she's ready for whatever life has in store.
"Thank you @harpersbazaarus for embracing me right where I'm at," she wrote on Instagram alongside her cover story. "I love dancing with you."