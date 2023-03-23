Hayden Panettiere Reveals She Wants to Book a Stay on The White Lotus Season 3

Watch : Hayden Panettiere Wants to Join The White Lotus "SO BAD"

Hayden Panettiere is looking for the check-in desk.

After her return to the screen in Scream VI, the actress is officially ready for her next big role—and it seems she wants to snag a booking at The White Lotus for season three.

"I want to do it so bad," Hayden confirmed exclusively to E! News host Justin Sylvester and chief correspondent Keltie Knight during the March 22 episode. "I want to do it, like Tom Cruise-jumping-on-Oprah's-couch bad."

And not only does the Nashville alum want a part in Mike White's HBO anthology series, Hayden knows exactly how she'd fit into the mix—and, naturally, it involves Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid.

"She is my favorite, I love her," the 33-year-old explained. "I will be her anything—bag holder, shoe shiner, I will be her guardian angel, I will be her long-lost child. I will be whatever she wants me to be."