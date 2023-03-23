Hayden Panettiere Reveals She Wants to Book a Stay on The White Lotus Season 3

Hayden Panettiere is looking for the check-in desk.
After her return to the screen in Scream VI, the actress is officially ready for her next big role—and it seems she wants to snag a booking at The White Lotus for season three.
"I want to do it so bad," Hayden confirmed exclusively to E! News host Justin Sylvester and chief correspondent Keltie Knight during the March 22 episode. "I want to do it, like Tom Cruise-jumping-on-Oprah's-couch bad."
And not only does the Nashville alum want a part in Mike White's HBO anthology series, Hayden knows exactly how she'd fit into the mix—and, naturally, it involves Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid.
"She is my favorite, I love her," the 33-year-old explained. "I will be her anything—bag holder, shoe shiner, I will be her guardian angel, I will be her long-lost child. I will be whatever she wants me to be."
Following her nine-year hiatus to focus on her mental health and personal life, the Heroes actress also reflected on stepping back in front of the camera for Scream VI (In the film, she reprised her fan-favorite role as Kirby from 2011's Scream 4).
"I was terrified, I was genuinely terrified," Hayden noted. "I remember the first time I went to memorize a scene—I used to be able to memorize like it was nothing—and it took me an hour to memorize it. I started having panic attacks. I was like, that part of my brain has atrophied; it doesn't work anymore. That muscle you have to continuously train."
Thankfully, once she was back on-set, those nerves melted away. Or as she put it, "I faked it until I made it."
Hayden shared, "Luckily, when I got there and we did the scene and the camera was not on me at first and I got everything out and I didn't have a lot of lines, an easy scene first, I was like, 'Okay, I can do this.'"
In fact, it was her dedicated fans' belief in her that helped her along the way.
"They had great timing," Hayden added. "The time that I needed it the most, they really inspired me and made my heart feel very full."
Get your fill of Hayden Panettiere in Scream VI, now in theaters. Plus, check out more can't-miss interviews on E! News, weeknights at 11 p.m. EST, only on E!.