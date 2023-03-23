TikTok's Taylor Frankie Paul Shares Update on Her Mental Health Journey After Arrest

TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul is sharing insight into her personal development amid her legal troubles.
Nearly one month after the 28-year-old was arrested following an alleged confrontation with her boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, 30, she shared a few life updates, which includes plans to move elsewhere in Utah.
"I also got on Zoloft to help with my depression and anxiety," Taylor said in a March 22 TikTok. "I'm on week four, so I don't know if I see a major difference yet, but I'll keep you guys updated on that. I also started EMDR [eye movement desensitization and reprocessing] therapy and so far, have loved it."
As Taylor—who announced her split from ex-husband Tate Paul in May 2022—explained of her therapy, "We're just working on all the trauma and kinda going to start diving into how we can help cope with it, one, starting with my divorce."
The influencer also noted that she's now viewing her anxiety in a different light, adding, "I'm just learning how to shift it to better thoughts, so I don't have such bad anxiety."
Following her Feb. 17 arrest, the TikToker—who shares kids Indy, 5, and Ocean, 2, with her ex—was later charged with one count of felony aggravated assault, two counts of felony domestic violence in the presence of a child causing injury, one count of misdemeanor child abuse and one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief.
Utah police say the alleged confrontation resulted in injuries to both Dakota and Taylor's eldest daughter. Taylor's attorney recently filed a not guilty plea on her behalf and the case remains pending.
As for Dakota, he's since voiced his support for his girlfriend and as Taylor herself revealed, she's also recently met the people closest to him.
"I went and spent some time in Logan, Utah with Dakota's family, his siblings, his parents and the Mortensen family is just amazing," she said in her latest TikTok. "I love all of them so much."