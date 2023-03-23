Kate Spade Jaw-Dropping Deals: Save 80% On Handbags, Satchels, Totes, Jewelry, Crossbody Bags, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Accessories can elevate any outfit. If you want to step up your handbag game without breaking your budget, there are some unbelievable Kate Spade deals that you need to check out.
Kate Surprise has so many amazing deals every single day, but if you want extra 20% off, you can use the promo code SURPRISE20 at checkout. That means you can get tote bags, jewelry, wallets, crossbodies, satchels, and more must-have styles for up to 80% off. Pamper yourself or get a gift for someone else. These prices are too good to pass up. Here are some standout picks from the Kate Spade Surprise Sale.
Kate Spade Deals
Kate Spade Leila Large Continental Wallet
This is one of those high-quality wallets you'll keep forever. It is made from high-quality, durable material that's easy to clean. It's on sale in black, brown, mint, and blue. It has 12 credit card slots, 2 slip pockets, zip coin compartment, and 3 gusset compartments.
Kate Spade Sailor's Knot Drop Pendant Necklace
Take part in the pearlcore trend with this knot pendant necklace.
Kate Spade Kristi Satchel
Carry this bag by the handle. Wear the long strap on your shoulder. Rock it as a crossbody. You have a lot of choices with this three-in-one bag.
Kate Spade Spring Scene Flower Huggies
Make your hoop earrings jealous with this flower-adorned set.
Kate Spade Bailey Crossbody
Carry your must-haves without any bulk. This shoulder bag is compact, yet spacious. It comes in six colors.
Kate Spade Dana Tote
Carry your must-haves with this incredibly spacious tote. Use this for a work bag or a long day when you just need to bring more with you. The flower detail is removable.
Kate Spade Kristi Flap Crossbody
Go hands-free with this bold, blue crossbody bag. It has enough room for your must-haves and it has credit card slots. You can also get this in light purple.
Kate Spade Dumpling Small Satchel
This bag looks looks like a dumpling, yet it's so chic and incredibly spacious. It comes in brown, black, and mint.
Kate Spade Chelsea Medium Backpack
Give your shoulder a break from heavy tote bags and opt for a backpack instead. This is so useful, chic, and easy-to-clean with lots of storage options.
Kate Spade Staci Square Crossbody
How adorable is this bag? Carry it by the top handle. Wear it as a crossbody. Use it as a shoulder bag. Choose from black, white, and yellow.
Kate Spade Sadie North South Crossbody
Feel pretty and pink whenever you carry this crossbody.
Kate Spade Staci Small Ladybug Satchel
Add some fun to your wardrobe with a ladybug-print satchel bag.
Kate Spade Halle Chain Shoulder Bag
Chic meets functional with this chain strap shoulder bag.
Kate Spade Mulberry Street Lise Satchel
This satchel proves that classic bags will always be in style. It's on sale in three colors.
