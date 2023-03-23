WWE's Alexa Bliss Shares Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Alexa Bliss is detailing her health journey in hopes of helping others.
The WWE star, 31, has revealed she underwent a procedure for skin cancer removal after being diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma.
Alexa shared the news by recently posting a picture of herself with a bandage on the side of her face to Instagram Stories, going on to send a message to her younger self.
"Dear younger me," she wrote, "You should have stayed out of tanning beds. All clear now though! Thank you @americanskininstitute for taking great care of me!"
After a fan re-posted the photo to Twitter and sent well-wishes on March 21, the athlete gave an update on her recovery and sent an important reminder.
"Thank you!" she replied. "Don't worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds! Lol."
Alexa, who is married to singer Ryan Cabrera, also provided more information on the signs that led her to see a doctor.
"There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse," she wrote in response to another follower's inquiry on March 22. "So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked."
After sharing her experience, The Masked Singer contestant received an outpouring of supportive message.
"Glad to hear that you went in when you noticed something like that, and knew that something wasn't right once it started to get worse," one social media user wrote. "Early detection is key!" Added another, "Glad to hear you caught it in time! Definitely speaks to the need to always get something checked out if it doesn't look right."