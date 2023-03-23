WWE's Alexa Bliss Shares Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Alexa Bliss Unleashes Fidget Spinners on the "Total Divas"

Alexa Bliss is detailing her health journey in hopes of helping others.

The WWE star, 31, has revealed she underwent a procedure for skin cancer removal after being diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma.

Alexa shared the news by recently posting a picture of herself with a bandage on the side of her face to Instagram Stories, going on to send a message to her younger self.

"Dear younger me," she wrote, "You should have stayed out of tanning beds. All clear now though! Thank you @americanskininstitute for taking great care of me!"

After a fan re-posted the photo to Twitter and sent well-wishes on March 21, the athlete gave an update on her recovery and sent an important reminder.

"Thank you!" she replied. "Don't worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds! Lol."

Alexa, who is married to singer Ryan Cabrera, also provided more information on the signs that led her to see a doctor.