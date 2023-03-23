Why Jax Taylor Wasn’t Surprised By Tom Sandoval’s Affair With Raquel Leviss

The once self-proclaimed number one guy of the group said he called it from day one.
As Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor recently revealed, though hearing about Tom Sandoval's affair with co-star Raquel Leviss (which led to Tom's split from Ariana Madix) proved to be a "whirlwind," he wasn't all that shocked by Scandoval.
"I've called this from day one, I have," Jax, alongside wife Brittany Cartwright, said during the March 22 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "I haven't been wrong about anything on this show. Ever."
And as for the chatter that Tom's BFF Tom Schwartz—who's romance with Raquel has been accused of being a cover-up—knew about the affair?
"I talk to Schwartz everyday, so I know for a fact, 100 percent fact, on my child, he told me he knew," Jax—who shares son Cruz, 23 months, with Brittany—alleged. "He goes, 'I knew for a while,' and kinda left it at that. Then he said, 'I tried to tell him to come forward with it.' So, he's told me verbatim and I gotta take his word for it."
E! News has reached out to Schwartz's rep for comment. He previously teased to TMZ, "You'll see it play out on the show."
Now, looking back, as Brittany shared, hindsight is 20/20.
"There were certain times where they came to events together and I was like, 'This is kind of odd,'" Brittany shared. "But I just figured Tom Sandoval makes friends really fast with different people, so I was like, 'Maybe they're just close friends right now,' and now that this has came out, it's like picking up all the easter eggs."
And as far as the notion that Raquel and Tom are in love, Jax has a different theory behind their bond.
"Here's the thing, I think Ariana is a very strong independent woman," Jax said. Referring to Tom he continued, "I think it's come to the point where he can't control her and he can control Raquel, she's easily manipulated and she's very codependent, so, he can do that. He can't do that with Ariana, so I think he's kind of moving that way."
But Jax—who has faced in his own cheating scandals during past seasons—also made it clear that he didn't "have a leg to stand on" when it comes to the current drama.
"It's an awful thing what happened," he noted, adding, "It's a really crappy situation."
After his split from Ariana in early March, Tom issued a public apology to his ex for his "reckless decisions." One day after his apology, Raquel also offered Ariana a message of atonement in a statement shared to social media.
As for Ariana, the reality star also recently broke her silence on the split and aftermath, noting in part, that "what doesn't kill me, better run."
