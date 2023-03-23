Why Jax Taylor Wasn’t Surprised By Tom Sandoval’s Affair With Raquel Leviss

Watch : Are Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss Together? She Says…

The once self-proclaimed number one guy of the group said he called it from day one.

As Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor recently revealed, though hearing about Tom Sandoval's affair with co-star Raquel Leviss (which led to Tom's split from Ariana Madix) proved to be a "whirlwind," he wasn't all that shocked by Scandoval.

"I've called this from day one, I have," Jax, alongside wife Brittany Cartwright, said during the March 22 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "I haven't been wrong about anything on this show. Ever."

And as for the chatter that Tom's BFF Tom Schwartz—who's romance with Raquel has been accused of being a cover-up—knew about the affair?

"I talk to Schwartz everyday, so I know for a fact, 100 percent fact, on my child, he told me he knew," Jax—who shares son Cruz, 23 months, with Brittany—alleged. "He goes, 'I knew for a while,' and kinda left it at that. Then he said, 'I tried to tell him to come forward with it.' So, he's told me verbatim and I gotta take his word for it."