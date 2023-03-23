Sephora 24-Hour Flash Sale: 50% Off Urban Decay, Dr. Brandt, Lancôme, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It is a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day for three weeks. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day that Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these top-selling products from brands including Urban Decay, Dr. Brandt, Lancôme, and Sephora Collection.
Sephora Deals
Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil
Not all eyeliners are the same. The Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil has 173.9K+ Sephora Loves. It is waterproof, comfortable, and very comfortable on the lips.
A fan of the eyeliner raved, "Vibrant, smooth, long-lasting. I absolutely love this liner! The vibrant color goes on smoothly and lasts all day. I will DEFINITELY be buying more in a few other colors!"
Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Eye Cream
The Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Eye Cream is an anti-aging eye cream that visibly reduces dark circles, depuffs eye bags, and smooths fine lines for re-hydrated, younger-looking eyes, per the brand. After one use, women said they didn't feel the need to use under-eye concealer. After two weeks, they said their skin felt firmer and looked healthier with less visible dark circles. After a whole jar, women said their skin looked younger, with signs of fatigue visibly reduced.
A shopper said, "I USE THIS AND ONLY THIS EYE CREAM. I have been using Lancôme Renergie eye cream for years. It is light yet very moisturizing. Perfect for the eye area. I feel naked without it! I am 55 but my eye area looks like I am in my 30's. I highly recommend this product."
Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer
A crucial step to creating a long-lasting glam happens before you actually put on any makeup. Primer creates the ideal canvas for a smooth makeup application and helps hold onto your makeup. This one diminishes the look of pores, mattifies the skin, and creates that smooth surface that's essential for a flawless look that stays put no matter how much you sweat or even if you're wearing a protective face mask.
A fan of the primer said, "This primer truly keeps my oiliness at bay and my foundation stays flawless all day, especially around my nose. I always reach for this primer and I have been through 2 tubes already. About to purchase my third!"
Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum
The Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum targets wrinkles, dark spots, and volume loss without being harsh on the skin.
A shopper gushed, "I'm obsessed with this product! I have been using it for about a month and it has made a huge difference in the way my skin looks. My skin looks young, healthy, radiant, plump. I have tried many different products and have not noticed a difference in my skin as much as I have with this one. I also have dry skin and this serum alone leaves my skin feeling hydrated."
Sephora Collection Matte Perfection Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer
If you aren't in the mood for a full face of foundation, but you still want some coverage, try this tinted moisturizer. It has lightweight coverage and a matte finish. There are ten colors to choose from and this moisturizer has 64.4K+ Sephora Loves.
Sephora Collection AHA Peeling Masks
If you're concerned about skin dullness, uneven texture, and oiliness, try this exfoliating treatment. It just takes 10 minutes to deliver smooth skin. This product has 10.2K Sephora Loves, with one shopper sharing, "I would marry this mask if I could. This mask works so well. I liked the Ordinary's AHA/BHA mask but I love this. It's so gentle, it doesn't sting when you put it on and you can see and feel the results right after using it. I'm in love."
Sephora Collection Sheer Liquid Eyeshadow
These liquid eyeshadows are easy to use and they're mess-free. They're available in matte and shimmer colors.
Sephora Collection Crystal Facial Roller Set
This facial roller set is just what you need to pamper and calm your skin.
A shopper reviewed, "I really like this roller set. I keep mine in the freezer because my eyes are swollen in the morning and it feels amazing to roll the cold crystals across my eyes and face. I like this one better than the standard ones."
