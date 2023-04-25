Rumer Willis Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas

Watch : Demi Moore REACTS to Daughter Rumer Willis' Pregnancy News

It's no rumor: Rumer Willis is a mom!

The actress welcomed her first baby with musician Derek Richard Thomas during a home birth on April 18, the couple announced on Instagram along with the bundle of joy's name: Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.

"You are pure magic," the duo captioned a photo of their baby girl on April 22. "You are more than we ever dreamed of."

The little one's arrival also means that Bruce Willis and Demi Moore—who share Rumer, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29—have officially become grandparents.

When Rumer announced her pregnancy back in December, Demi couldn't help but to share her excitement for a grandchild. "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era," the 60-year-old wrote on Instagram, prompting her oldest daughter to reply in the comments section, "Love you mama."

And when Rumer had an ultrasound appointment later that month, Demi was right by her side. "Saying hello to the little nibblet!!" the Charlie's Angel: Full Throttle alum captioned a family photo taken at the doctor's office. "Overjoyed for you, my sweet Rumer. It's an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can't wait to welcome this baby into the world!"