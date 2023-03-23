We’re Convinced Matthew McConaughey's Kids Are French Chefs in the Making

Oui can't get over this delicious family outing.
Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila Alves and their children Levi ,14, and Vida ,13, spent some time in the kitchen during Paris Fashion Week when they volunteered at a restaurant.
"My son Levi, daughter Vida, my mother Fatima and [I spent] our last day in Paris fashion week volunteering @refettorioparis we cooked, helped serve, helped clean," Camila shared in a March 21 Instagram post about the Refettorio Paris community kitchen. "They create a first class dinner experience for people in need and homeless in Paris bringing their dignity to front line!"
Not only did Camila share a message about the experience, but she also posted footage of herself and her kids getting busy in the kitchen. As seen in a montage of their family time, the group worked together to help on multiple stunning dishes. Vida was seen zesting a lime on top of a mouth-watering plate, and Levi was captured mixing a large bowl of ingredients with his hands.
Camila felt enriched by her volunteering in Paris, noting in the video, "I think you get more than you're giving."
After all, a family that cooks together, stays together—especially when they are cooking for a cause.
Prior to volunteering together, Camila, Vida and Levi turned heads during Paris Fashion Week at the Stella McCartney Fall Winter 2023-2024 show on March 6.
Camila, who also shares 10-year-old son Livingston with Matthew, attended the event in a cream-colored blazer paired with matching trousers and a black bralette. She completed the look with gold-colored necklaces, snakeskin-pattern boots and an ivory-colored hat.
Her mini-me Vida stepped out for the occasion in a white midi dress from Stella McCartney's collaboration with artist Yoshitomo Nara, while Levi wore a matching plaid set with an ivory-toned jacket.
As for Livingston? Fans recently got a look at the 10-year-old back in February, when Camila shared a photo of Matthew giving their youngest a questionable at-home haircut.
The Interstellar actor also spent some bonding time with Livingston out in nature, as seen in a photo posted March 10. Let it be known, Livingston's haircut looks more than alright, alright, alright in their father-son pic.