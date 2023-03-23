We’re Convinced Matthew McConaughey's Kids Are French Chefs in the Making

Watch : Matthew McConaughey Posts Photo of Son's Surfing Injury

Oui can't get over this delicious family outing.

Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila Alves and their children Levi ,14, and Vida ,13, spent some time in the kitchen during Paris Fashion Week when they volunteered at a restaurant.

"My son Levi, daughter Vida, my mother Fatima and [I spent] our last day in Paris fashion week volunteering @refettorioparis we cooked, helped serve, helped clean," Camila shared in a March 21 Instagram post about the Refettorio Paris community kitchen. "They create a first class dinner experience for people in need and homeless in Paris bringing their dignity to front line!"

Not only did Camila share a message about the experience, but she also posted footage of herself and her kids getting busy in the kitchen. As seen in a montage of their family time, the group worked together to help on multiple stunning dishes. Vida was seen zesting a lime on top of a mouth-watering plate, and Levi was captured mixing a large bowl of ingredients with his hands.