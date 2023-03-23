Ariana Madix’s Next Career Move Revealed After Vanderpump Rules Breakup Drama

Watch : Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval's Shocking Split: EVERYTHING to Know

Content warning: This story discusses child abuse and human trafficking.

Ariana Madix is cooking up a new career move.

The Vanderpump Rules star is set to join upcoming Lifetime movie Buying Back My Daughter, according to a March 22 press release. She'll act alongside Meagan Good, Roger Cross and Faith Wright in the drama, which is inspired by horrific real-life events.

The movie centers on a pair of parents—Dana (Good) and Curtis (Cross)—embarking on a high-stakes mission to find their daughter Alicia (Wright), who has gone missing after sneaking out to attend a party. Alicia's "bout with teenage rebellion" then "quickly escalates into a widespread search party spearheaded by Dana and the police," per the release.

"After almost a year of searching for her missing daughter, mother's intuition leads Dana to the salacious world of online escort ads where, to her horror, she finds her Alicia listed for sale," the film's description continued. "Dana and Curtis spring into action and attempt to 'buy their daughter back' in order to rescue her from the trafficker who abducted Alicia and subjected her to unspeakable harm."