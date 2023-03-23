Ariana Madix’s Next Career Move Revealed After Vanderpump Rules Breakup Drama

Content warning: This story discusses child abuse and human trafficking.
Ariana Madix is cooking up a new career move.
The Vanderpump Rules star is set to join upcoming Lifetime movie Buying Back My Daughter, according to a March 22 press release. She'll act alongside Meagan Good, Roger Cross and Faith Wright in the drama, which is inspired by horrific real-life events.
The movie centers on a pair of parents—Dana (Good) and Curtis (Cross)—embarking on a high-stakes mission to find their daughter Alicia (Wright), who has gone missing after sneaking out to attend a party. Alicia's "bout with teenage rebellion" then "quickly escalates into a widespread search party spearheaded by Dana and the police," per the release.
"After almost a year of searching for her missing daughter, mother's intuition leads Dana to the salacious world of online escort ads where, to her horror, she finds her Alicia listed for sale," the film's description continued. "Dana and Curtis spring into action and attempt to 'buy their daughter back' in order to rescue her from the trafficker who abducted Alicia and subjected her to unspeakable harm."
Ariana will step into the movie as Karen, a police officer who'll help "investigate the case," while maintaining a "personal connection to the story."
The role will add to Ariana's various acting credits, which includes TV shows Waking Up with Strangers and Paradise City.
Buying Back My Daughter is currently filming, per the release, and it comes at a time of personal turbulence for Ariana. The reality star broke up with Tom Sandoval, her boyfriend of over nine years, following news of his affair with VPR co-star Raquel Leviss.
On March 16, Ariana spoke out about the headlines for the first time, thanking her supporters for the "outpouring of love" she's received.
"So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels," she wrote on Instagram. "I am so f--king lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. What doesn't kill me better run."