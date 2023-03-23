Keep Your Dog Safe in the Dark With This LED Collar That Has 18,500+ 5-Star Reviews

Amazon shoppers think this collar is an essential. Check out these five-star Amazon reviews.

BSEEN LED Dog Collar Reviews

A shopper raved, "Wow. If you have a black lab, I don't know what you are waiting for. This is a game changer. My sneaky little black lab border collie mix often disappears into the night. It doesn't help that my vision isn't so great in the dark. This collar is EXACTLY what i was looking for. Not only is it bright and rechargeable, unlike its competitors, you can cut this one to size... I'm still completely obsessed. I now own four of them and have ordered back ups for friends dogs when they come over to run around our property. They all agree that this collar is everything I needed it to be!"

Another declared, "Well worth the money! This has come in handy at night/ early morning when we let our Rottweiler out. We can keep an eye on him and where he is at. We have had this collar for 4 months. We are just now charging it for the 2nd time! 1st time out of the box and then now 4 months later! Amazing product!"

A reviewer said, "Visible and Cute collar for night time and early morning walkies. We have found that these collars are the most visible for nighttime walks. We have received several compliments on them and they recharge quickly and well. The ability to trim them to the perfect size for your dog is very helpful."

An Amazon customer gushed, "These are amazing!! I've tried numerous light up collars and this is by far THE best!! Some are too small, some are too big, some are too bulky, some too dim, some don't hold a charge very long. This is perfect."

"You have to buy it. Makes dog night life so much better. An essential dog life item. My dog is fast and dark so it's hard to see him at night once he's off. This makes it easy to keep track of him," someone wrote.

Another shopper explained, "It's absolutely impossible to see my three dogs in my backyard at night because it's so dark. These are a game changer! I got the blue, green and red so each dog has its own color to tell where each one is at. I have a Bernese Mountain Dog, Mastiff/St Bernard mix, and a Golden Retriever. The are adjustable and fit each dog perfectly. So glad I bought these! Was so worth the money!!"

