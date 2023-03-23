Watch : Delilah Belle Hamlin Wants Jason Momoa to Slide Into Her DMs

Delilah Belle Hamlin is eyeing to be Jason Momoa's khaleesi.

The 24-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin exclusively told E! News' The Rundown that she wants the Game of Thrones actor to slide in her DMs. When asked by The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes if she's tried reaching out to him, Delilah Belle replied, "Oh, I did, it just didn't work."

Outside of the virtual sphere, Delilah Belle, whose debut single "Nothing Lasts Forever" is out now along with the music video, has enjoyed IRL dinner dates. Her favorite spot, though, has been at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, where she stepped out with Jack Nicholson's son Ray last March.

"I didn't pick it," Delilah revealed. "It's nice. It's like the beach is right there. What if you want to go frolic after, which I didn't do. But that would be really cute."

She's also wearing her heart on her sleeve when it comes to her music, noting that she's "written other songs [where] the person definitely knows it's about them."