Delilah Belle Hamlin Wants Jason Momoa to Slide Into Her DMs

Delilah Belle Hamlin is eyeing to be Jason Momoa's khaleesi.
The 24-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin exclusively told E! News' The Rundown that she wants the Game of Thrones actor to slide in her DMs. When asked by The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes if she's tried reaching out to him, Delilah Belle replied, "Oh, I did, it just didn't work."
Outside of the virtual sphere, Delilah Belle, whose debut single "Nothing Lasts Forever" is out now along with the music video, has enjoyed IRL dinner dates. Her favorite spot, though, has been at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, where she stepped out with Jack Nicholson's son Ray last March.
"I didn't pick it," Delilah revealed. "It's nice. It's like the beach is right there. What if you want to go frolic after, which I didn't do. But that would be really cute."
She's also wearing her heart on her sleeve when it comes to her music, noting that she's "written other songs [where] the person definitely knows it's about them."
Naturally, Delilah Belle has a few pals who've helped her along the way.
"I'm good with friends with Noah Cyrus. I love Noah so much and I sent the song to her and I was like, hey, how's this sounding?" she said. "And she definitely gave me some good input."
And when it comes to "Nothing Lasts Forever," Delilah Belle had one goal in mind.
"I wanted to be more generalized and I wanted people to be able to relate to it," Delilah Belle explained. "I wanted to be open to interpretation, so in what ever sense 'nothing lasts forever' means to that person."
