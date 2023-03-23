Nordstrom Rack's Epic Clear the Rack Sale Is Here With $13 Dresses, $15 Jackets & More 80% Off Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We're here to interrupt your scrolling with some epic news. Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale is finally here, and it has some seriously irresistible finds from the best brands, like Rebecca Minkoff, Free People, Dolce Vita, Champion, Kate Spade and more.

Since there are so many amazing deals to scroll through, we're taking the guesswork out of shopping with this guide to the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack event. With a Rebecca Minkoff bag on sale for $58 instead of $248, Kate Spade wristlets for $45, the perfect spring dress for $13 and so much more, this roundup is all you need to find the most jaw-dropping prices on stylish spring finds from your fave brands.

Ready to shop until you drop? Continue below and get to shopping the best Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack clearance deals.