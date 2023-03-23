Nordstrom Rack's Epic Clear the Rack Sale Is Here With $13 Dresses, $15 Jackets & More 80% Off Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We're here to interrupt your scrolling with some epic news. Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale is finally here, and it has some seriously irresistible finds from the best brands, like Rebecca Minkoff, Free People, Dolce Vita, Champion, Kate Spade and more.
Since there are so many amazing deals to scroll through, we're taking the guesswork out of shopping with this guide to the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack event. With a Rebecca Minkoff bag on sale for $58 instead of $248, Kate Spade wristlets for $45, the perfect spring dress for $13 and so much more, this roundup is all you need to find the most jaw-dropping prices on stylish spring finds from your fave brands.
Ready to shop until you drop? Continue below and get to shopping the best Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack clearance deals.
All in Favor Back Cutout Long Sleeve Minidress
The perfect spring dress does exist! This floral long sleeve mini dress has cute, loose sleeves and an eye-catching open back. It's also currently on sale for just $13.
Caslon Scoop Neck Tiered Maxi Dress
This lightweight, flowy dress will be your go-to for the spring and summer. The tiered maxi look is so chic, and it can be dressed up or down with sandals or sneakers and a cute jacket.
BP. Women's Oversized Corduroy Shirt Jacket
This oversized corduroy shirt jacket will become a staple in your wardrobe. You can wear it with jeans, a t-shirt and some cute sneakers for a casual, stylish ensemble. Plus, it's on sale for just $15.
Adornia Water Resistant Crescent Twisted Hoop Earrings
Water resistant gold hoop earrings for just $20? Sign us up. These stunning Adornia crescent twisted hoops are a must-add to your jewelry collection.
Treasure & Bond Front Button Blouse
If you don't have a classic and timeless black blouse in your wardrobe, snag this one while it's on sale for as low as $9. The simple, stylish top can be paired with jeans, leather pants, skirts and more!
BP. Crop Stitch Pullover
This cropped pullover is a cute and comfy look you can pair with some jeans and sneakers. It's soft, stylish and on sale for only $5. Don't pass it up!
Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandal (Women)
These braided sandal heels are perfect for spring. You can pair them with sundresses, evening gowns, wedding guest dresses, jeans, skirts and more. It's a versatile and comfortable heel that you can get for as low as $21.
Rebecca Minkoff Megan Small Leather Feed Bag
Meet your new favorite everyday bag. This Rebecca Minkoff crossbody is so spacious, versatile and cute! It has a soft pebbled leather effect that gives off a chic vibe. Plus, it's on sale for almost $200 off, so get it before it sells out.
Free People Smocked Puff Sleeve Crop Top
This gorgeous smocked puff sleeve crop top is perfect for spring. The Free People top can be dressed up or down, and it's currently on sale in two vibrant prints for just $40.
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Wristlet
This Kate Spade wristlet is the perfect day-to-night accessory. It's spacious enough for your credit cards, cash, ID and some other essentials. The versatile look is on sale for just $45.
Medium Rectangular Jewelry Box
Who said this Nordstrom Rack sale was just for clothing and accessories? Get this spacious and durable jewelry box on sale for just $9, and get to organizing all the new jewelry you just bought.
Vacay Future Elements Daydream 28-Inch Spinner Suitcase
This lightweight suitcase is a must-have for any upcoming spring and summer trips you have planned. It has tons of pockets, storage space and is so durable. With hundreds of positive reviews, don't hesitate to add this suitcase to your cart for just $55 instead of $225.
Aerosoles Esen Block Heel Lace-Up Boot
Get these cute and comfy heeled combat boots for over $100 off. They're the edgy, cool look your wardrobe was missing.
Champion Powerblend Hoodie
Snag this comfy Champion hoodie for just $22. It's the perfect sweatshirt to lounge around in or pair with some biker shorts and sneakers for a cute and casual sportswear-inspired outfit.
Natori Impulse Racerback Sport Bralette
This racerback sport bralette has super comfortable straps and is a great medium support bra for those not-so-intense workouts. It's also on sale for just $8. How could you pass up this wardrobe staple?
