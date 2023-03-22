The West Wing’s Aaron Sorkin Shares He Suffered Stroke

Watch : Aaron Sorkin Apologizes to Apple CEO Tim Cook

Aaron Sorkin recently endured a medical emergency.

The West Wing screenwriter revealed that he suffered a stroke back in November.

Sorkin, 61, explained in a series of interviews with The New York Times published March 22 that he found himself bumping into walls while walking to his kitchen in the middle of the night. The next morning, after he kept spilling his juice, he went to see his doctor, where he learned that he had suffered a stroke.

In fact, his blood pressure was so high that Sorkin told the outlet, "You're supposed to be dead."

As for the physical impact that came, Sorkin shared he had trouble with typing and slurring words. Now, those side effects are no longer a part of his reality. However, per the outlet, he can't taste food as well as he used to.

Looking back on the experience, Sorkin said, "Mostly it was a loud wake-up call."