Dad of 12 Nick Cannon Regrets Not Having a Baby With Christina Milian

Watch : Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12

Nick Cannon is reminiscing about what could've been.

The dad of 12 children recently revealed that he regrets not starting a family with his Love Don't Cost a Thing co-star Christina Milian, whom he dated for two years before breaking up in 2005. Four years later, the "Do It Low" singer announced her first pregnancy with ex The-Dream.

"If I say this, I know this gonna go viral," Nick told The Shade Room in a recent video interview. "But when Christina Milian and I were doing Love Don't Cost a Thing, I remember when I found out she was pregnant, I was like, ‘Dang, man,' but I was so happy for her."

Nick noted that although "everybody talks about having kids," it didn't exactly pan out that way for him and Christina.

"I remember that we was kids in love early on, and so we talked about that, but to each his own," he shared. "Life plans it out. The universe gives it how it's supposed to be given."