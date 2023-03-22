Dad of 12 Nick Cannon Regrets Not Having a Baby With Christina Milian

Nick Cannon is reminiscing about what could've been.
The dad of 12 children recently revealed that he regrets not starting a family with his Love Don't Cost a Thing co-star Christina Milian, whom he dated for two years before breaking up in 2005. Four years later, the "Do It Low" singer announced her first pregnancy with ex The-Dream.
"If I say this, I know this gonna go viral," Nick told The Shade Room in a recent video interview. "But when Christina Milian and I were doing Love Don't Cost a Thing, I remember when I found out she was pregnant, I was like, ‘Dang, man,' but I was so happy for her."
Nick noted that although "everybody talks about having kids," it didn't exactly pan out that way for him and Christina.
"I remember that we was kids in love early on, and so we talked about that, but to each his own," he shared. "Life plans it out. The universe gives it how it's supposed to be given."
Even if he didn't have a child with the Pulse actress, Nick has since grown his own family tree. In 2022, the Wild 'N Out host welcomed five children: 8-month-old son with Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, 6-month-old daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole, 5-month-old son Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, 4-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa and 3-month-old daughter Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott. His son, Zen, with Alyssa died December 2021 at 5 months from a brain tumor.
Nick is also father to twins Moroccan and Monroe, both 11, with ex wife Mariah Carey; twins Zion and Zillion, both 21 months, with Abby and son Golden "Sagon," 6, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany.
And he may or may not continue expanding his family.
"Clearly, I don't have a plan," Nick on said CNN's New Year's Eve special. "Honestly, man, it's really just so much joy and elation to have the family that I have and I embrace it and I love it, but I don't have a plan. That should've been clear from the jump."