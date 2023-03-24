21 Useful Amazon Products That'll Help You Stop Losing Things

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's nothing that can ruin your mood more quickly than the sudden, heart-dropping realization that you don't know where your phone or keys went, followed by the cluttered panic as you try to recall where you last remember seeing your valuable. Life is hard enough as it is, and we all deserve to get through each day with as little stress as possible.
If you tend to be on the more forgetful side of things, don't worry— we've got your back. We've rounded up the best picks from Amazon to help you keep track of all the endless items you need and use each day, from accessible car seat organizers to oh-so-practical jewelry hangers.
With these essentials, you'll be prepared to make the best lemonade ever the next time life gives you lemons and throws an unexpected, clutter-related curveball your way.
Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker (1-Pack)
Attach this Tile tracker to every things like keys, bags and other valuables you need to keep track of regularly. You can use the free, corresponding app to find the Tile— the app also includes cool features like allowing you to view the tracker's most recent location or enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to aid in your search. This can come in super handy when you're traveling and want to keep track of your luggage and other valuables. You can also get a handy pack of 4 Tiles here.
LEXSION Felt Insert Bag Orgnizer
If you're constantly having to rummage around in your purse for minutes in order to find your phone, lipstick, etc., this felt insert bag organizer is here to ease your troubles. It includes 12 pockets total (8 interior and 4 exterior), as well as a removable set of middle pockets to accommodate for bigger sized items.
Dahey Wall Mounted Mail Holder
One of the best methods for remembering your keys (and knowing where they are in the back of your mind) is getting in the habit of 1.) putting them in one designated location and 2.) putting them somewhere you can see them. This wall-mounted hanging organizer has separate spots for mail, keys, wallet, umbrella and other personal items, so nothing will ever get lost in the mix.
RamPro Hide-a-Spare-Key Fake Rock
Hiding a spare key somewhere only you know is a tried-and-true method; if you're looking for a more secure space than underneath the doormat, check out this fake rock key holder. Although it may look like all the other regular rocks among your shrubbery, it features a clever, hidden tray underneath that can hold your house, car or other keys.
SockDock Sock Laundry Tool & Storage Hanger
One of the biggest banes of my existence is inexplicably losing a sock in the washing machine or dryer. This dual sock laundry tool and storage hanger enables you to wash, dry and store paired socks with ease. It also works with masks, hadbands, gloves, scarves, mittens, lingerie, delicates and more.
Muchfun Durable Honeycomb Mesh Laundry Bags (3-Piece)
Another practical, problem-solving laundry tool I love is this heavy-duty mesh laundry bag. They're designed to wash delicate clothes without wearing or tearing, and the unique breathable mesh material allows for a thorough cleansing and even drying.
Sinjimoru Phone Grip Card Holder with Phone Stand
Easily keep track of your credit cards, ID and more with this multi-functional card holder that attaches to your phone. It features a handy grip that doubles as a phone stand, and it's also equipped with a flap to protect your important cards and private information.
Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bamboo Drawer Organizer
If you find yourself throwing miscellaneous items in your junk drawer only to forget about them and inevitably lose track of them, this 5-piece bamboo organizer is a must-have. The set includes a variety of box sizes, and it can help declutter your office, bathroom, jewelry, kitchen tools and other various knick-knacks.
BB Brotrade Hanging Jewelry Organizer
This hanging jewelry organizer features a double-sided design with 80 soft, clear-vinyl pockets to help store and protect your valuable jewelry. I especially love the transparent windows that allow you to easily view and choose your jewelry for the day, so you don't have to blindly rummage through tangled necklaces, earrings, rings and more.
iBayam Silicone Earring Backings (1200-Piece)
Speaking of jewelry, one of the most common things I lose throughout the day is earring backings. This 1200-piece silicone earring backing set has been a game-changer, and I no longer have to stress and worry if I lose a backing while I'm out and about. For $5, this sure goes a long way, and it also comes in a super handy case for easy storing.
HairpinPal Bobby Pin and Hair Clip Magnetic Holder
I'm sure that there are a bunch of bobby pins lying around in random places around my house— in the furthest corners of my bathroom drawers to underneath my bed and more. It's hard to store bobby pins after you take them out of the package, especially since the paper holder wears and tears over time. This ingenious magnetic holder takes care of these troubles, so you don't have to keep buying new bobby pins and hair clips.
Drop Stop - The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler
This car seat gap filler provides thorough coverage in front of, surrounding and behind your car seatbelt catch. It attaches to the seat belt catch via a built-in slot, and it moves with the seat so you don't have to worry about constantly readjusting or reinstalling. No more losing your phone, coins, fries and more in that annoying abyss between your car seat and center console.
ECWKVN Car Seat Organizer
This handy car seat organizer can be installed on the front or back of your seats for easy access to necessities you might need while driving or embarking on a road trip. The organizer is designed with 10 pockets and dividers to help your valuable and miscellaneous items organized and clutter-free— basicaly, it's like a portable filing cabinet.
Titan 11061 Mini Magnetic Parts Tray
This small magnetic parts tray is one of those things you might not have known you needed until you got it— at least, that's been my case. These magnetic trays are originally meant to help organize sewing pins, but I love using it to keep track of hair pins, keys and other small metal items that, for some reason, always tend to disappear (especially when I'm in a rush and really, really need to find them).
Meiiy Chapstick Holder (5-Piece)
I've lost more lip balms throughout my life than I can imagine. Most of the time, I never end up using a full container of lip balm because I always lose it before I can finish it, and I end up having to buy a new one. If you can relate, this lip balm holder might be what we need. They come with a metal buckle and carabiner, so you can attach it to your keys for easy transport.
Cridoz Earphone Case with Stainless Steel Carabiner
Whether you jam out via Bluetooth or wired earphones (or both!), this hard carrying case is a must-have for those who love listening to their favorite tunes on the go. It comes with a steel carabiner for maximum portability, and it can also be used to store chargers, flash drives, SD cards, coins, keys and other small, fragile items.
Teskyer Leather Badge Holder with Zipper Pocket
Throughout my four years in college, this lanyard holder has saved me in so, so many situations. I use it to carry my student ID, driver's license, bus pass, credit cards, keys and more, and it's truly stood the test of time and being thrown around countless times. The best part? It's only $5.
Akro-Mils 24 Drawer Plastic Parts Storage Cabinet
This plastic storage cabinet is great for storing and organizing office supplies, cables and chargers, hardware, toys, gear and more— the possibilities are endless. The cabinets stack securely and can also be wall-mounted using the keyhole slots that are molded into the back of the cabinet. No matter where you put it, the finger-grip drawer pulls provide easy access while the rear stop tabs prevent the contents of each drawer from spilling.
Cocoon CPG10BK GRID-IT!® Accessory Organizer
This innovative grid organizer is made of rubberized, woven elastic that secures your gadgets, chargers/cords, headphones and more in place, making it perfect for those who are always on the go or just want a designated location to securely store everyday items. There's an array of options for configuring the organizer, and it also includes a convenient zipper pocket on the back for additional storage if needed.
Readerest Magnetic Holders for Glasses
Now, where did I put my glasses? With these practical magnetic holders, you'll never have to ask yourself that question again. The clip can be secured onto all kinds of clothes, and it's the perfect solution for saving your glasses from being dropped, scratched or lost.
mDesign Bedside Storage Organizer Caddy Pocket
I can't count the number of times I've fallen asleep while scrolling through my phone, only to wake up to the blaring sound of my alarm going off, panicking as I scramble around my bed to try to find my phone and turn off the alarm. It's surely not a pleasant way to start my day, and this bedside caddy has been an absolute game changer. It's super easy to install, and it comes with multiple pockets to keep your items nearby and clutter-free. You can use it to store books, remotes, tablets, phones, glasses, water bottles and more.
