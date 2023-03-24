Gwyneth Paltrow Testifies in Utah Ski Trial, Says She Initially Thought Crash Was Sexual Assault

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Says She First Thought Ski Crash Was A Sexual Assault

Gwyneth Paltrow is taking the stand in her ski crash trial.

The Oscar winner testified in front of Park City, Utah jury on March 24 as part of a lawsuit over an alleged 2016 hit-and-run incident on a slope at the Deer Valley Resort. Clad in a dark ensemble, Paltrow—who is being accused of skiing into retired optometrist Terry Sanderson and leaving the scene—denied causing the collision and injuries to the 76-year-old.

During her testimony, Paltrow said that when Sanderson allegedly crashed into her, she briefly thought it was a sexual assault.

"What made you think it was a sexual assault?" his lawyer asked.

"So, that was a quick thought that went through my head when I was trying to reconcile what was happening," the 50-year-old testified. "Two skis came between my skis, forcing my legs apart, and then there was a body pressing against me and there was a very strange grunting noise."