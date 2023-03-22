Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Has a Message for Raquel Leviss Before the Season 10 Reunion

Lala Kent is ready to go toes.
The 32-year-old is preparing to meet face-to-face with Raquel Leviss at the Vanderpump Rules reunion. After Raquel, 28, took to her Instagram Stories March 21 to let followers know, "Yes, I will be attending the reunion tomorrow in person," Lala clapped back.
Responding to Raquel's post on her own Instagram Story, Lala wrote, "We can't wait to see you @raquelleviss," with a devil face emoji.
The former beauty queen exclusively confirmed her presence at the reunion taping to E! News almost three weeks after word of her affair with Tom Sandoval broke. The Tom Tom owner, 39, and Raquel were allegedly engaged in a long-term affair, despite Tom being in a nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix at the time.
Lala has since spoke out about how Ariana is doing in the aftermath of the scandal, sharing during an Amazon Live that the 37-year-old "is moving with the motion of the ocean" and she's got "a really great support team behind her."
However, Lala has been vocal both on social media and throughout the season—which is currently airing on Bravo—that there is no love lost between herself and the former Miss Sonoma County.
"She obviously hasn't reached out to me or anyone on my side, because I was never friends with her," Lala continued. "I don't know if she's reached out to anyone else."
And as this reunion already promises to be good as gold, another cast member who has assured fans she is attending the reunion—taking place March 23—is Scheana Shay. Despite Raquel recently obtaining a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the Viva Verano founder, Scheana has no plans to shy away from cameras.
"As far as I know, I'm fully intending on being there in person," the reality star revealed on her Sheananigans podcast March 17. "I have no say over how this logistically works out—if it's Zoom, we also have another COVID test we have to be before the reunion. So that is not up to me whatsoever. I just wanna make that very clear."
Since news of the affair made shockwaves throughout the bravoverse and beyond, Tom and Raquel have both issued public apologies to Ariana.
"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," Raquel wrote in a March 8 Instagram statement. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."
Tom echoed his co-stars sentiments the same day writing his own apology on the app: "I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."
As it stands, the reunion is about to SURve up some serious drama.
