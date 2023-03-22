Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent Has a Message for Raquel Leviss Before the Season 10 Reunion

Watch : Scheana Shay Plays Wingwoman to Lala Kent at Vanderpump Rules Premiere

Lala Kent is ready to go toes.

The 32-year-old is preparing to meet face-to-face with Raquel Leviss at the Vanderpump Rules reunion. After Raquel, 28, took to her Instagram Stories March 21 to let followers know, "Yes, I will be attending the reunion tomorrow in person," Lala clapped back.

Responding to Raquel's post on her own Instagram Story, Lala wrote, "We can't wait to see you @raquelleviss," with a devil face emoji.

The former beauty queen exclusively confirmed her presence at the reunion taping to E! News almost three weeks after word of her affair with Tom Sandoval broke. The Tom Tom owner, 39, and Raquel were allegedly engaged in a long-term affair, despite Tom being in a nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix at the time.

Lala has since spoke out about how Ariana is doing in the aftermath of the scandal, sharing during an Amazon Live that the 37-year-old "is moving with the motion of the ocean" and she's got "a really great support team behind her."