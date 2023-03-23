Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Take 50% Off Lancôme, Urban Decay, Dr. Brandt, Lime Crime, and Maëlys Cosmetics

Pamper yourself with $8 skincare and makeup deals from Maëlys Cosmetics, Lime Crime, Dr. Brandt, Urban Decay, and Lancôme.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 23, 2023 5:00 AMTags
E! Insider Shop: Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Day 12

Beauty enthusiasts and bargain hunters, rejoice! There are some great deals at Ulta. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale is happening from March 12 through April 1, with different markdowns on their best-selling makeup, skincarehaircare, and more items every single day. Every day, you will have 24 hours to shop for different beauty products at half price. And, if you're a Diamond or Platinum member, your order will ship free (no shipping minimums!).

Today is the only day for Ulta shoppers to save 50% on select products from Lancôme, Urban Decay, Dr. Brandt, Lime Crime, and Maëlys Cosmetics. Keep reading to find out why these are must-buy products and to peek ahead at the upcoming steals so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

Today's Steals

Lancôme Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Eye Cream

The Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Eye Cream is an anti-aging eye cream that visibly reduces dark circles, depuffs eye bags, and smooths fine lines for re-hydrated, younger-looking eyes, per the brand. After one use, women said they didn't feel the need to use under-eye concealer. After two weeks, they said their skin felt firmer and looked healthier with less visible dark circles. After a whole jar, women said their skin looked younger, with signs of fatigue visibly reduced.

A shopper said, "I USE THIS AND ONLY THIS EYE CREAM. I have been using Lancôme Renergie eye cream for years. It is light yet very moisturizing. Perfect for the eye area. I feel naked without it! I am 55 but my eye area looks like I am in my 30's. I highly recommend this product."

$82
$41
Ulta

Lancôme Rénergie Multi-Action Lift And Firm Anti-Aging Night Cream Moisturizer

If you're looking for a product to use before bed, you need to check out this highly sought-after night cream. It tightens the skin overnight while reducing the visible signs of aging, according to the brand. Your skin will feel replenished every morning when you wake up. It targets wrinkles, fine lines, and loss of firmness with shea butter and hyaluronic acid, Lancôme claims.

One fan praised the product for delivering "remarkable results," sharing, "I received this product yesterday and used it before going to bed last night. I cannot believe the difference just a few hours with it have made! My pores are visibly smaller and my complexion looks healthier. I can't wait to see what my face will look like at the end of 4 weeks. Just a little dab will cover your face. This is well worth the money."

Another raved, "I've been using both the Day and Night creams for years, and I've never found anything as good for moisturizing my skin and keeping it soft and supple. I love the texture of the night cream. It isn't greasy at all, goes on smoothly, feels light but is heavy enough to do a remarkable job. I just couldn't do without it."

$160
$80
Ulta

Dr. Brandt Pores No More Pore Refiner Primer

A crucial step to creating a long-lasting glam happens before you actually put on any makeup. Primer creates the ideal canvas for a smooth makeup application and helps hold onto your makeup. This one diminishes the look of pores, mattifies the skin, and creates that smooth surface that's essential for a flawless look that stays put no matter how much you sweat or even if you're wearing a protective face mask.

A fan of the primer said, "This primer truly keeps my oiliness at bay and my foundation stays flawless all day, especially around my nose. I always reach for this primer and I have been through 2 tubes already. About to purchase my third!"

$48
$24
Ulta

Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil

Not all eyeliners are the same. The Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Glide-On Lip Pencil has 18,600+ 5-star Ulta reviews. It is waterproof, comfortable, and very comfortable on the lips.

A fan of the eyeliner raved, "Vibrant, smooth, long-lasting. I absolutely love this liner! The vibrant color goes on smoothly and lasts all day. I will DEFINITELY be buying more in a few other colors!" 

$25
$13
Ulta

Maëlys Cosmetics B-flat Belly Firming Cream

This firming cream has 4,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews. The brand claims that this smooths the appearance of stretch marks and firms the skin, and the Ulta shoppers agree. One raved, "The cream has worked so well! I've only been using it for 2 weeks and I can already feel the difference in my belly! I can feel it tightening already and my stretch marks are fading away each day I use it! Such a great product! I would highly recommend using this to every woman I know!"

Another said, "The stretch marks really do fade away! I have a lot more confidence about showing my stomach now. The consistency of the cream is so smooth and not sticky at all! And it absolutely smells wonderful!"

$49
$25
Ulta

Lime Crime Matte Velvetine Lipstick

If you want a matte finish lipstick that really lasts, check this one out. It's richly pigmented, velvety soft, and it has great staying power. Ulta has 16 shades to choose from.

A shopper said, "I've been using these Velvetine Lipsticks for years!! They are my absolute favorite! They have the best colors and I find the formula very comfortable."

Another reviewed, "The formula is amazing and it last for a very long time. Love this shade on me. Truly perfect."

$15
$8
Ulta

Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum

The Lancôme Rénergie H.C.F. Triple Serum targets wrinkles, dark spots, and volume loss without being harsh on the skin. 

A shopper gushed, "I'm obsessed with this product! I have been using it for about a month and it has made a huge difference in the way my skin looks. My skin looks young, healthy, radiant, plump. I have tried many different products and have not noticed a difference in my skin as much as I have with this one. I also have dry skin and this serum alone leaves my skin feeling hydrated."

$140
$70
Ulta

—Originally published March 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM PT.

