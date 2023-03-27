Exclusive

Jennifer Aniston Wants to Avenge Jennifer Coolidge on The White Lotus Season 3

Attention, Mike White: We've found Tanya McQuoid's successor.

Jennifer Aniston is more than ready for a stay at The White Lotus, the actress exclusively confirmed to E! News.

"I am obsessed with it," the Friends alum told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight of the Emmy-winning HBO series, "obsessed with it."

When Knight suggested Aniston could join in season three as Jennifer Coolidge's sister looking to avenge her season two deathThe Morning Show star gave her stamp of approval, adding to the show's creator, "Did you hear it, Mike White?"

"I want Jennifer Coolidge," she gushed, "I love her."

Aniston, who co-starred with White over two decades ago in the 2002 film The Good Girl, said she'd love nothing more than to re-team with the award-winning writer and director.

"Remember when Mike said at the Golden Globes, 'I know you all passed on it!'" the 54-year-old recounted, referencing White's 2023 Globes speech after The White Lotus won Best Limited TV Series. "I didn't! I didn't even get a call."

photos
Everything We Know About The White Lotus Season 3

And Aniston isn't nearly the only A-lister pitching themselves for season three of the hit HBO show. James Marsden recently expressed his desire to join the series.

"That is one of my favorite shows," he exclusively told E! News in January. "That's one that I've been following very closely. Yeah, I'm in for that."

Sheryl Lee Ralph is also game. "Call me," the Abbott Elementary star joked to E!, "don't be afraid to just call me."

Getty Images; Fabio Lovino/HBO

Just last week, Hayden Panetierre revealed her enthusiasm towards the show to E! News, "I want to do it so bad. I want to do it, like, Tom Cruise-jumping-on-Oprah's-couch bad."

Hear more from Aniston, plus see her Murder Mystery 2 co-star Adam Sandler's thoughts on her joining The White Lotus, in the video above and on E! News tonight at 11 p.m.

Murder Mystery 2 premieres March 31 on Netflix.

