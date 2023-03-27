Jennifer Aniston Wants to Avenge Jennifer Coolidge on The White Lotus Season 3

Watch : Jennifer Aniston is OBSESSED With The White Lotus

Attention, Mike White: We've found Tanya McQuoid's successor.

Jennifer Aniston is more than ready for a stay at The White Lotus, the actress exclusively confirmed to E! News.

"I am obsessed with it," the Friends alum told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight of the Emmy-winning HBO series, "obsessed with it."

When Knight suggested Aniston could join in season three as Jennifer Coolidge's sister looking to avenge her season two death, The Morning Show star gave her stamp of approval, adding to the show's creator, "Did you hear it, Mike White?"

"I want Jennifer Coolidge," she gushed, "I love her."

Aniston, who co-starred with White over two decades ago in the 2002 film The Good Girl, said she'd love nothing more than to re-team with the award-winning writer and director.

"Remember when Mike said at the Golden Globes, 'I know you all passed on it!'" the 54-year-old recounted, referencing White's 2023 Globes speech after The White Lotus won Best Limited TV Series. "I didn't! I didn't even get a call."