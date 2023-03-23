Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix Joins Scheana Shay and Lala Kent for Relaxing Outing Before Reunion

Ariana Madix is taking time to unwind before what's expected to be a heated Vanderpump Rules reunion.
The reality star stepped out in Los Angeles to get some girl time with co-stars Scheana Shay and Lala Kent one day before filming is set to take place for the season 10 reunion.
Ariana, Scheana and Lala enjoyed some rest and relaxation while attending a sound bath with Drowsy Sleep Co. on March 22. The friends were pictured in E! News exclusive photos lounging in athleisure and comfy clothes—along with silk eye masks from the brand—following Ariana's split with Tom Sandoval earlier this month.
Scheana also stopped by Starbucks for some "pre-reunion coffee" with Ariana, who declared that "caffeine" was definitely needed. Scheana later shared on her Instagram Story that the pals were having a "Self care day," showing herself getting skin tightening by Caela Esthetics.
Co-star Raquel Leviss, whose affair with Tom allegedly led to Ariana's breakup, exclusively told E! News on March 22 that she plans to attend the taping. "Yes, I will be attending the reunion tomorrow in person," she noted, despite getting a temporary restraining order against Scheana a few weeks ago.
Raquel alleged that Scheana punched her the day before the cheating allegations made headlines; however, Scheana has denied attacking her.
Meanwhile, Ariana has been receiving support from her co-stars and friends, including Lala and Scheana, who she kept close during their latest pampering session.
Ariana previously broke her silence on Scandoval by offering a message of gratitude to fans and followers.
"I want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support I have received from friends, family, and people I've never even met in the last two weeks," she wrote on Instagram March 16. "When I have felt like I couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours."
The 37-year-old has also been spending her time outside of her hometown, attending a friend's wedding festivities in Oaxaca, Mexico on March 11.
Both Raquel and Tom have offered public apologies for their behavior, with her writing on Instagram March 8, "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships."
The Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner added in his own statement, "I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love."
As for what will happen next? The Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion tapes on March 23. The show airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)