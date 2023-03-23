Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix Joins Scheana Shay and Lala Kent for Relaxing Outing Before Reunion

Watch : Ariana Madix CONFRONTS Ex Tom Sandoval on Vanderpump Rules

Ariana Madix is taking time to unwind before what's expected to be a heated Vanderpump Rules reunion.

The reality star stepped out in Los Angeles to get some girl time with co-stars Scheana Shay and Lala Kent one day before filming is set to take place for the season 10 reunion.

Ariana, Scheana and Lala enjoyed some rest and relaxation while attending a sound bath with Drowsy Sleep Co. on March 22. The friends were pictured in E! News exclusive photos lounging in athleisure and comfy clothes—along with silk eye masks from the brand—following Ariana's split with Tom Sandoval earlier this month.

Scheana also stopped by Starbucks for some "pre-reunion coffee" with Ariana, who declared that "caffeine" was definitely needed. Scheana later shared on her Instagram Story that the pals were having a "Self care day," showing herself getting skin tightening by Caela Esthetics.

Co-star Raquel Leviss, whose affair with Tom allegedly led to Ariana's breakup, exclusively told E! News on March 22 that she plans to attend the taping. "Yes, I will be attending the reunion tomorrow in person," she noted, despite getting a temporary restraining order against Scheana a few weeks ago.