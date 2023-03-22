Nick Lachey Ordered to Take Anger Management Classes After Paparazzi Incident

Watch : Nick Lachey Ordered To Take Anger Management Classes

Nick Lachey has been given consequences.

Nearly a year after a heated interaction with a photographer in which he appeared to try and snatch a phone from inside a car, the Love Is Blind co-host has agreed to participate in a few programs—including anger management—in order to avoid legal proceedings.

"Mr. Lachey has not been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery," the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a March 22 statement to E! News. "Instead he is participating in LADA's Prefiling Diversion program, which was established in 2017. As part of these conditions he must participate in anger management classes and attend Alcoholic Anonymous meetings."

The District Attorney's office noted that while the 98 Degrees member has not been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, he must complete the required steps in order to avoid legal trouble, adding, "Successful completion of the Prefiling Diversion Program will result in no criminal charges being filed."