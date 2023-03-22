Nick Lachey Ordered to Take Anger Management Classes After Paparazzi Incident

Nick Lachey has been given consequences.
Nearly a year after a heated interaction with a photographer in which he appeared to try and snatch a phone from inside a car, the Love Is Blind co-host has agreed to participate in a few programs—including anger management—in order to avoid legal proceedings.
"Mr. Lachey has not been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery," the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a March 22 statement to E! News. "Instead he is participating in LADA's Prefiling Diversion program, which was established in 2017. As part of these conditions he must participate in anger management classes and attend Alcoholic Anonymous meetings."
The District Attorney's office noted that while the 98 Degrees member has not been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, he must complete the required steps in order to avoid legal trouble, adding, "Successful completion of the Prefiling Diversion Program will result in no criminal charges being filed."
Lachey's incident with the paparazzi took place almost one year ago on March 27, 2022. In addition to appearing to grab at a cell phone, he was filmed flipping off members of the paparazzi. At the time, the "What's Left of Me" singer was out with his wife Vanessa Lachey and a female friend in Beverly Hills.
After footage of him was published by TMZ the next day, Lachey addressed the matter on Twitter.
"Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel," he wrote at the time. "I clearly overreacted. I've been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done."
However, the Perfect Match host denied getting violent during the altercation.
"For TMZ or anyone else to say that I was violent or that I ‘got physical' with someone is reckless and absolutely false," he wrote in a follow-up tweet. "Once again, TMZ likes to create their own clickbait narrative. Life's too short, we move on."
E! News reached out to Lachey's rep for comment, but did not hear back.