See Brandy's Magical Return as Cinderella in Descendants: The Rise of Red

Watch : See Brandy's Return as Cinderella in New Descendants Film

It's impossible to not be excited about this reunion.

Just a few months after it was revealed that Brandy is reprising her role of Cinderella for Descendants: The Rise of Red, Disney+ announced that Paolo Montalban, who played her Prince Charming more than two decades ago, is joining the cast.

And now, fans are getting their first sneak peek of the co-stars on the set of the new film. A video shared to Disney+'s official Twitter account showed Brandy wearing a beautiful blue ballgown and sparkly crown while Paolo, now King Charming, donned his handsome royal attire complete with gold trim and buttons.

Brandy and Paolo were part of the star-studded cast of the 1997 movie Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, which also featured Bernadette Peters as the stepmother, Victor Garber and Whoopi Goldberg as the king and queen, Jason Alexander as their royal herald and the late Whitney Houston as the fairy godmother.