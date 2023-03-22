Shop the 10 Best Hydrating Body Butters for All Skin Types & Budgets

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As we emerge from the winter season and welcome spring, there's a good chance your skin is showing some signs of roughness from the brutal cold weather. Sometimes, the creams and lotions simply don't cut it. What you need is a product that really absorbs and melts into the skin to repair the dryness and damage.

That's where body butters enter the chat. The thick, rich and hydrating formulas of body butters offer extra nourishment to the skin because of the creamy consistency and ultra-moisturizing ingredients. Often infused with shea butter, coconut oil, mango butter, argan oil, collagen boosters and more, a good body butter is what you need to revive your winter skin in time for spring and summer.

Luckily, there are tons of amazing body butters out there. We narrowed down your search to our 10 favorite body butters from Fenty Beauty, Paula's Choice, OSEA, Josie Maran and more. These thick, transformative formulas are great for all skin types, and they range from different price points, so you can find exactly what you're searching for. Continue below to find your new go-to body butter.