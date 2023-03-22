Shop the 10 Best Hydrating Body Butters for All Skin Types & Budgets

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As we emerge from the winter season and welcome spring, there's a good chance your skin is showing some signs of roughness from the brutal cold weather. Sometimes, the creams and lotions simply don't cut it. What you need is a product that really absorbs and melts into the skin to repair the dryness and damage.
That's where body butters enter the chat. The thick, rich and hydrating formulas of body butters offer extra nourishment to the skin because of the creamy consistency and ultra-moisturizing ingredients. Often infused with shea butter, coconut oil, mango butter, argan oil, collagen boosters and more, a good body butter is what you need to revive your winter skin in time for spring and summer.
Luckily, there are tons of amazing body butters out there. We narrowed down your search to our 10 favorite body butters from Fenty Beauty, Paula's Choice, OSEA, Josie Maran and more. These thick, transformative formulas are great for all skin types, and they range from different price points, so you can find exactly what you're searching for. Continue below to find your new go-to body butter.
Petal Fresh Pure Restoring Honey & Coconut Body Butter
For a budget-friendly, effective body butter that'll give you intense hydration, look no further than this Petal Fresh Pure body butter with honey and coconut. The vegan formula uses argan oil and shea butter extract for smooth, glowing and firm-looking skin.
Weleda Skin Food Body Butter
This plant-rich body butter has a soft whipped texture that melts into the skin. The body butter is made with shea and cocoa seed butter, sunflower oil and nutrient rich pansy extract. It doesn't leave a greasy feel, either.
Paula's Choice Ultra-Rich Soothing Body Butter
This soothing body butter is great for sensitive and dry skin. The unscented cream uses shea and mango butters, oat extract and olive and coconut oils for immediate relief.
One reviewer says, "After constantly using hand sanitizer, my hand eczema has gotten significantly worse. My hands would be so itchy and dry that it would crack and bleed and everything I tried didn't work. I've used Paula's Choice products before and I saw that they had this cream and I hoped it would and I'm so happy I tried it. It is a little pricy but my dry eczema hands have gotten so much better. I would 100% purchase again."
Unicorn Fruit Whipped Body Butter
This Truly Beauty body butter combines matcha, acai berries and vegan collagen booster for firm, radiant skin. While it hydrates the skin and targets signs of aging, it can also be used as a lip balm, shaving cream and more.
Deep Comfort™ Body Butter
This silky, smooth Clinique body butter melts into the skin, and is dermatologist-tested for ultra-dry, eczema-prone skin.
One reviewer explains, "I slather this on my neck, chest and arms after every shower. It makes my skin feel soft and smooth but does not feel oily. I used to have sun damage on my chest from not using sunscreen on a regular basis. The Body Butter has helped tremendously."
Creme de Corps Soy Milk & Honey Whipped Body Butter
This luxe body butter from Kiehl's has shea butter, soy milk, honey and jojoba oil is perfect for all skin types, and it'll give you amazing, 24-hour hydration.
One reviewer shares, "The whipped butter - different in texture from the lotion - absorbs well and is particularly nice for those very dry area. Unlike a lot of "butter" it really does absorb well. A bit expensive but a jar of this and a bottle of the lotion will get one through the winter - even in overheated, very dry Northeast winters."
Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter
Argan oil is a reparative ingredient that will revitalize and transform your skin barrier, which is why this Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter by Josie Maran is a gamechanger. It has a lightweight formula that comes in a bunch of different scent options.
One reviewer raves, "I just received this and couldn't wait to open and try it. This is truly whipped and melts into your skin. The vanilla apricot scent is light & very fresh smelling. Now I wish I would have ordered the larger one. But guess what, I already added the large one to my cart and checking out some of their other products."
Caudalie Moisturizing Vegan Body Butter
If you have dry or eczema-prone skin, Caudalie's vegan body butter with grape seed oil, desert date oil and shea butter will relieve your skin. The formula quickly absorbs into the skin and leaves a sweet, natural and light scent.
Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream with Tropical Oils + Shea Butter
You'll want to drench yourself in this whipped oil body cream. The Fenty Beauty body butter blends tropical oils and shea butter for a thick and rich cream that melts into and replenishes the skin.
The clean, vegan formula has over 1,000 reviews, one sharing, "A little goes a long way. I love how this starts as a lotion and it just melts in your hands. Leaves my skin moisturize and gives my skin a very healthy glow. I love using this before bed or before going out and my skin is glowing."
OSEA Undaria Algae Body Butter
If you're looking to splurge on a body butter, you cannot go wrong with OSEA's Undaria Algae Body Butter. Not only is the scent heavenly, but it will hydrate and firm your dry skin like no other. While it is a super rich butter, it doesn't leave any residue behind, as it's quick-absorbing.
One reviewer raves, "I have tried every brand but this body butter is the absolute best! I'm 51 and have noticed a complete change in the crepey skin. The smell is an amazing fresh clean orange. I will never be without this butter."
While you're shopping for products that will get you the smoothest skin ever, check out our guide to preventing and soothing razor burn.