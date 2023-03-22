You'll Love the To All the Boys I've Loved Before Spinoff XO, Kitty in This First Look

To whom it may concern,
Netflix has officially dropped its first look at XO, Kitty—the 10-episode spinoff to its To All the Boys I've Loved Before film trilogy starring Anna Cathcart as the titular, youngest Covey sister. In the clip, Kitty gives a PowerPoint presentation to her father about why she should be allowed to study abroad in South Korea.
"I know when two people are meant for each other," she says in the March 22 snippet, which features flashbacks to Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's love story from the original movies. "It's a feeling I get. I felt it for Lara Jean and Peter, I felt it you two and I feel it for me and Dae: Destiny."
But while her dad Dr. Covey (John Corbett) isn't convinced, stepmom Trina (Sarayu Blue) offers her full support in Kitty getting to meet her long-distance love, Dae (Choi Min-young).
As to how she discovered this potential adventure? It all happened after a day spent cleaning her grandparents' attic where she learned about her mom's junior year spent at boarding school (The school itself is very fittingly called the Korean Independent School of Seoul—a.k.a. KISS).
Even better, it just so happens it's the same school to which Dae goes!
But more than that, it's a chance for Kitty to follow in her late mother's footsteps.
"My whole life, I've had to rely on other people to tell me about mom," Kitty explains as she examines her mother's uniform and cassette tapes. "And then suddenly, something clicked."
So, not only did she apply and get into KISS—Kitty reveals, "I got the same scholarship as mom."
Talk about fate.
Meanwhile, the new series will also star Anthony Keyvan, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Peter Thurnwald, Regan Aliya and Yunjin Kim.
See Kitty's international quest for love in XO, Kitty, streaming May 18 on Netflix.