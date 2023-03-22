You'll Love the To All the Boys I've Loved Before Spinoff XO, Kitty in This First Look

Watch : Lana Condor Teases "To All the Boys 3" With Noah Centineo

To whom it may concern,

Netflix has officially dropped its first look at XO, Kitty—the 10-episode spinoff to its To All the Boys I've Loved Before film trilogy starring Anna Cathcart as the titular, youngest Covey sister. In the clip, Kitty gives a PowerPoint presentation to her father about why she should be allowed to study abroad in South Korea.

"I know when two people are meant for each other," she says in the March 22 snippet, which features flashbacks to Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's love story from the original movies. "It's a feeling I get. I felt it for Lara Jean and Peter, I felt it you two and I feel it for me and Dae: Destiny."

But while her dad Dr. Covey (John Corbett) isn't convinced, stepmom Trina (Sarayu Blue) offers her full support in Kitty getting to meet her long-distance love, Dae (Choi Min-young).