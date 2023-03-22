Proof Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's Love Is Burning Hot During Mexico Getaway

Watch : Hoda Kotb Makes an Emotional Return to Today

Austin Butler is enjoying a big hunk o' downtime with Kaia Gerber.

Following a busy awards season, which saw Austin win a BAFTA Film award and a Golden Globe for his performance in Elvis, the couple took a romantic trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for some much-deserved rest and relaxation. In addition to hitting the pool at their resort, the actor and the model were spotted grabbing some food by the beach and cruising around in a golf cart.

For their sunny day out on March 16, Austin donned black swim trunks, which he paired with a white T-shirt and sneakers. Meanwhile, Kaia soaked up the sun in a green bikini, before throwing on a flowy purple dress and striped button up shirt for their sit-down meal.

The vacation comes days after the 2023 Oscars, where Austin was nominated for his first Academy Award but lost out to The Whale's Brendan Fraser. Though Kaia did not join him for the ceremony, the pair did make it a date night at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party.