Proof Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's Love Is Burning Hot During Mexico Getaway

Austin Butler is enjoying a big hunk o' downtime with Kaia Gerber.
Following a busy awards season, which saw Austin win a BAFTA Film award and a Golden Globe for his performance in Elvis, the couple took a romantic trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for some much-deserved rest and relaxation. In addition to hitting the pool at their resort, the actor and the model were spotted grabbing some food by the beach and cruising around in a golf cart.
For their sunny day out on March 16, Austin donned black swim trunks, which he paired with a white T-shirt and sneakers. Meanwhile, Kaia soaked up the sun in a green bikini, before throwing on a flowy purple dress and striped button up shirt for their sit-down meal.
The vacation comes days after the 2023 Oscars, where Austin was nominated for his first Academy Award but lost out to The Whale's Brendan Fraser. Though Kaia did not join him for the ceremony, the pair did make it a date night at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party.
Stepping out in a sparkling Celine gown, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber was all smiles as she posed for photos with her man. Once inside, the pair continued to be stuck on each other as they held hands and made their way through the crowd.
So, what is Austin taking away from Elvis? "It's hard to list just one because it's such a part of my life, you know?" he told E! Live From the Red Carpet's Laverne Cox. "My best friends that I've met along this journey, all the personal things I had to dig out of myself in order to go on the journey in the first place."
And while his Elvis Presley accent may still pop up from time to time, Austin said the Oscars was the close of his journey as the music legend: "It feels very, very good."