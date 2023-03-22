Mindy Kaling Shares Rare Photo of 5-Year-Old Daughter Katherine at the White House

Watch : Mindy Kaling GLAMBOT: BTS at 2023 Oscars

Mindy Kaling's latest project took her straight to the White House.

The Office alum brought a very special date along to her trip to Washington D.C., where she received the National Medal of Arts: five-year-old daughter Katherine.

Recounting the special day on Instagram, the 43-year-old shared a snap of herself holding Katherine's hand as the ascended a set of stairs at the White House. In the snap, Katherine wore a white, ruffled dress with a matching belt and sparkly silver shoes, while Mindy donned a purple dress with velvet, lilac heels. But her best accessory? The massive medal around her neck on a purple ribbon.

And as Mindy's other pics from the event—which included her posing alongside President Joe Biden, as well as fellow honorees Gladys Knight, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Bruce Springsteen—revealed, the ceremony was nothing less than star-studded.

"A little while ago, I got a call from Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson that the National Endowment of the Arts and the office of the President wanted to give me the National Medal of Arts for my work in television and as an author," she captioned the March 22 Instagram post. "I'm still processing how to receive the news."