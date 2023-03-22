Mindy Kaling Shares Rare Photo of 5-Year-Old Daughter Katherine at the White House

Mindy Kaling's latest project took her straight to the White House.
The Office alum brought a very special date along to her trip to Washington D.C., where she received the National Medal of Arts: five-year-old daughter Katherine.
Recounting the special day on Instagram, the 43-year-old shared a snap of herself holding Katherine's hand as the ascended a set of stairs at the White House. In the snap, Katherine wore a white, ruffled dress with a matching belt and sparkly silver shoes, while Mindy donned a purple dress with velvet, lilac heels. But her best accessory? The massive medal around her neck on a purple ribbon.
And as Mindy's other pics from the event—which included her posing alongside President Joe Biden, as well as fellow honorees Gladys Knight, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Bruce Springsteen—revealed, the ceremony was nothing less than star-studded.
"A little while ago, I got a call from Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson that the National Endowment of the Arts and the office of the President wanted to give me the National Medal of Arts for my work in television and as an author," she captioned the March 22 Instagram post. "I'm still processing how to receive the news."
She also noted what an emotional experience it was for her.
"Yesterday, I went with my family to receive the medal at the White House. To hear the President speak about my parents, their journey to the United States," she continued, "my late mother's dreams for me, and the power of comedy to make people understand each other was almost too much to take in."
And she was just as blown away by the her fellow National Medal of Arts recipients, adding, "It didn't feel real! I mean, I was sitting next to GLADYS KNIGHT."
After thanking the President for this prestigious award, Mindy concluded here post with a moving pledge: "I promise to spend the rest of my life earning this medal because I don't feel like I've earned it yet. I wish my mom could have been there, but what are you gonna do. Nothing is perfect, but yesterday was pretty close. I love everyone."
And although she shared a glimpse into the special day with her daughter, Mindy has largely kept Katherine and her son Spencer, 2, out of the spotlight. However, from time to time Mindy's followers have gotten a look into the kids adventures.
Back in August 2022, Mindy documented taking Katherine to the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles with pal B.J. Novak. The Ocean's 8 actress posted adorable snaps of their outing with one picture of Katherine looking through a telescope and another one of B.J. holding her.
"My four year old had the best night of her life at our star party + Saturn spotting at @griffithobservatory!" Mindy wrote at the time. "We kept her up way past her bedtime and it was worth it, even though it was cloudy last night. Thank you @bjnovak for sharing your passion for astronomy and for @orionbearastronomy and @griffithobservatory for a spectacular night!"