This Blurring Powder Foundation Covers My Pores & Redness in Seconds— It's Also Currently on Sale

Make Up For Ever's newest launch broke records for how quickly it earned a front-row spot in my makeup routine.

The latest launch of the HD Skin Matte Velvet Foundation effortlessly evened out my skin tone and texture with literally just a single swipe. Ever since that first application, the compact powder foundation goes anywhere and everywhere with me, whether I'm going for a full coverage look or need a quick makeup touch-up.

I'm not sure where to begin with the Make Up For Ever HD Skin Matte Velvet Foundation. I tend to have dry skin, which makes powder formulas feel and look unpleasant on my face, whether that's because of creasing or flaking. But, this powder foundation has the silkiest texture that goes on smoother than anything I've put on my skin before.

In just seconds, it conceals my pesky redness, pores and blemishes from sight. The formula feels like it melts into my skin, but it definitely doesn't crease or cake— trust me when I say I know what that feels like. My all-time favorite thing about wearing this foundation is how lightweight it feels. I've gone hours wearing this foundation and forgot that I had any product on my face to begin with.

