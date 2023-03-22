John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Sex Life Struggle Is Relatable for Parents Everywhere

For John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, getting the green light is sometimes easier said than done.
As the singer—who shares kids Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and Esti, 2 months, with the Cravings cookbook author—noted, keeping their door closed during their most intimate moments is a literal must.
"Lock the door if you have kids," John joked of his advice for parents during the March 22 episode of Call Her Daddy. "Our kids have a way of finding their way into our room, so, if we ever wanna have a good time, we gotta lock the door."
But as the 44-year-old explained, there's much more to keeping the spark alive than just the physical aspect.
"You have to find time, you have to still do those romantic gestures and make an effort," John continued. "I think that's all important. You can't take things for granted, especially if you've been together for a long time. If you allow yourself to just get in a rut, you gotta go on a date, do some things, do some fun things, make some romantic gestures."
As for what he thinks is the "hottest thing" about his wife of nine years? Well, all of him loves all of her humor.
"Honestly, it's probably obvious but she makes me laugh all the time," John revealed. "And I think that it just changes your whole world when you have somebody around you that makes you laugh because it just makes every experience—even when you go through the worst things, when they have a sense of humor, it just makes life better."
And if he had to guess what Chrissy, 37, finds most attractive about him?
"I take good care of her," the musician shared. "I like to cook for her, even though she's obviously the one with food credentials that I don't have…I like to pamper her and make romantic gestures, she probably likes that."