John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Sex Life Struggle Is Relatable for Parents Everywhere

"Honestly, it's probably obvious but she makes me laugh all the time," John revealed. "And I think that it just changes your whole world when you have somebody around you that makes you laugh because it just makes every experience—even when you go through the worst things, when they have a sense of humor, it just makes life better."

And if he had to guess what Chrissy, 37, finds most attractive about him?



"I take good care of her," the musician shared. "I like to cook for her, even though she's obviously the one with food credentials that I don't have…I like to pamper her and make romantic gestures, she probably likes that."