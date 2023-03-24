Totally Rock a ‘90s-Inspired Look With These Must-Have Pants, Baby Tees, Chokers & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Trends are cyclical. This isn't news! Think about how leggings ruled the '60s, and famously made a comeback in the '80s. And then, again, with some surprising controversy, in the early '00s. Right?

What this means is, we're more than overdue for a '90s revival. Okay, sure, maybe Gen Z is already experimenting with early '00s trends that some of us would rather not revisit. But what the rest of us know is: The '90s looks were way better than we ever gave them credit for.

We had grunge. We had kind of a punk-grunge crossover. There was goth. There was preppy. There was rave-core. We were all looking forward to (or maybe dreading?) the year 2000, which also had a weird effect on overall style.

In short, the '90s deserve their moment in the sun. So whether you're feeling nostalgic, feeling inspired, or just trying to go viral on TikTok for bringing this aesthetic back with a vengeance, I'm with you all the way.

Scroll on for 25 closet must-haves for dressing with '90s style, babe.