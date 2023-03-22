Princess Diana's Niece Lady Amelia Spencer Marries Greg Mallett in Fairytale South Africa Wedding

Princess Diana's niece is living her very own fairy tale.
Lady Amelia Spencer recently married Greg Mallett in South Africa, the couple confirmed to Hello! March 21.
"It means so much to get married here," Amelia, 30, told the publication when recalling her mountain-top ceremony near Cape Town. "Growing up here together for the last 14 years, all of mine and Greg's happiest times as a couple are here. It's even more special now."
While the couple isn't sharing their wedding day photos just yet, Hello! reported Amelia's twin sister Lady Eliza, 30, older sister Lady Kitty, 32, and younger brother Samuel, 29, were among the family members in attendance.
Just days before her wedding, Amelia hinted that the nuptials were coming sooner rather than later.
The model shared a picture of her and Greg, 30, in Cape Town on March 16, captioning the Instagram post, "Not long now…"
Amelia—whose parents are Princess Diana's brother Charles, 9th Earl Spencer and his first wife Victoria Aitken—and Greg's big day comes almost three years after the pair got engaged at Clouds Estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa.
"I had one big pink box, inside which I put in eight smaller boxes, decreasing in size," Greg told Hello! when recalling the July 2020 proposal. "In each box was a photograph of a 'first time.' The final box contained a note instead of a picture, that said: 'But most importantly, I know that you will remember tonight as the night that I proposed.' As Amelia was reading the note, I dropped to one knee with the ring."
While Amelia said the gesture made her feel like "the luckiest person in the world," Greg was simply happy his dreams were coming true.
"I've always known I wanted to marry Amelia," the fitness and nutrition coach added. "As young as I was when we got together, I knew she was the girl of my dreams."
Since getting engaged, the pair has been able to create plenty of unforgettable moments including romantic trips to the Eiffel Tower in Paris and Atlantis the Royal in Dubai. And as they begin a new chapter as newlyweds, this love story may just be beginning.