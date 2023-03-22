Princess Diana's Niece Lady Amelia Spencer Marries Greg Mallett in Fairytale South Africa Wedding

Watch : Princess Diana's Fashion Moments We're Still OBSESSED With

Princess Diana's niece is living her very own fairy tale.

Lady Amelia Spencer recently married Greg Mallett in South Africa, the couple confirmed to Hello! March 21.

"It means so much to get married here," Amelia, 30, told the publication when recalling her mountain-top ceremony near Cape Town. "Growing up here together for the last 14 years, all of mine and Greg's happiest times as a couple are here. It's even more special now."

While the couple isn't sharing their wedding day photos just yet, Hello! reported Amelia's twin sister Lady Eliza, 30, older sister Lady Kitty, 32, and younger brother Samuel, 29, were among the family members in attendance.

Just days before her wedding, Amelia hinted that the nuptials were coming sooner rather than later.

The model shared a picture of her and Greg, 30, in Cape Town on March 16, captioning the Instagram post, "Not long now…"

Amelia—whose parents are Princess Diana's brother Charles, 9th Earl Spencer and his first wife Victoria Aitken—and Greg's big day comes almost three years after the pair got engaged at Clouds Estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa.