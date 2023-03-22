Alix Earle Teases New Romance 3 Months After Tyler Wade Breakup

Watch : Influencers Desi Perkins & Katy DeGroot Talk STRONG Friendship

Alix Earle is ready to roll.

Three months after splitting from baseball player Tyler Wade, the influencer proved she's back in the dating game with a new TikTok taking her followers along as she got ready for an upcoming date making sushi with a mystery man.

"This is probably one of my favorite things to do and you're probably wondering why I am getting ready," Alix said of sushi-making in the March 21 video. "I am making it with someone I met the other night and I feel that cooking is a fun activity and I love sushi."

Noting that she likes to make her own sushi rolls, the 22-year-old hinted at what fans could expect Alix and her date to be making.

"I usually make tuna and salmon," the TikToker continued. "Then you can make the spicy tuna crispy rice."

And for Alix, it was a no brainer to keep her 4.8 million followers in the loop on her dating journey—even if it kept her date waiting.