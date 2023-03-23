It’s National Chip & Dip Day! If You Had These Chips and Bowls, You Could Be Celebrating Already

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Holidays. There are so many kinds of them! National, federal, religious, personal, and ones that are potentially made up but we're all about them just the same. March 23 falls under a couple of those categories. Why? Because it's National Chip & Dip Day.

What's National Chip Day? Who started it? How long has it been around? Well, does any of that matter? I don't think so. All we need to know is that at some point, someone declared March 23 a holiday to honor all things crispy, crunchy, tangy, and salty. So we need to celebrate!

To make that as easy as possible, I've put together a list of potato chips (flavored and unflavored) that I, personally, got hungrier just from looking that. Of course, you can't only go hand to bag (we're adults, after all!), which calls for a variety of big bowls, little bowls, and dip-specific vessels, too.

Scroll on and get to snacking. Also, don't worry: There's a set of cute napkins in here too.