Stylist Law Roach Reveals the Scariest Part of His Retirement Journey

In an exclusive interview with E! News, fashion stylist Law Roach reflected on what scares him the most after announcing his retirement. Read what the designer had to say.

Law Roach Shares Zendaya's REACTION to His Retirement

Let's face it: Law Roach's career has been nothing short of legendary.
 
Amid the fashion stylist recently announcing his retirement, the former Legendary judge—whose roster of clients included Zendaya, Kerry Washington and Hailee Steinfeld, to name a few—revealed what frightens him the most as he moves forward into his next chapter.

"I think the scariest part is I'm responsible for a lot of people," Law exclusively told E! News at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards. "I have a big business, a lot of assistants. So, just making sure that I'm still able to play a part in their success, for me, is the toughest part of this retirement."

But with great risk, comes great reward, as he noted that he's appreciative of his newfound "freedom."

"I'm here tonight, I didn't have to dress anyone," the 44-year-old shared during the March 21 award show in Los Angeles. "I didn't have to have the stress of choosing an outfit for someone else, so it just feels free."

As Law put it, making the decision to take a step back from styling celebs came after realizing he needed to put himself first.

"I think that I just finally have the courage to choose myself and self-care," he continued. "And I think mental illness is a real thing and depression—it's just some of the things that I've been fighting and I chose myself this time."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

But Law's advice doesn't just extend to himself, as he also had a few words to share for anyone considering taking a major step, noting that you should "dig deep and trust yourself."

And if you're wondering who his biggest cheerleaders have been as he's taken a step back, Law's list is endless.

"I think the fashion community as a whole has been really incredibly supportive of me," the designer noted. "It's a lot of people here tonight that I got text messages from and DMs. So, I've been really happy with the support and really proud of this community rallying around me."

It's also worth noting that one of his biggest cheerleaders in particular has surrounded him in an eternal sense, which Law does not take for granted.

"Tonight, I'm wearing Andre Leon Talley's coat that I bought from his auction," Law shared of the fashion icon, who passed away in January 2022. "I felt like I needed a guardian angel, and I needed a hug, so I feel like Andre's here with me."

