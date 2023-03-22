Stylist Law Roach Reveals the Scariest Part of His Retirement Journey

Watch : Law Roach Shares Zendaya's REACTION to His Retirement

Let's face it: Law Roach's career has been nothing short of legendary.



Amid the fashion stylist recently announcing his retirement, the former Legendary judge—whose roster of clients included Zendaya, Kerry Washington and Hailee Steinfeld, to name a few—revealed what frightens him the most as he moves forward into his next chapter.

"I think the scariest part is I'm responsible for a lot of people," Law exclusively told E! News at the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards. "I have a big business, a lot of assistants. So, just making sure that I'm still able to play a part in their success, for me, is the toughest part of this retirement."

But with great risk, comes great reward, as he noted that he's appreciative of his newfound "freedom."

"I'm here tonight, I didn't have to dress anyone," the 44-year-old shared during the March 21 award show in Los Angeles. "I didn't have to have the stress of choosing an outfit for someone else, so it just feels free."