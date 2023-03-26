Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Chrissy Teigen, Megan Fox and Julianne Hough used the Oscars red carpet to debut new hair colors, while a Gossip Girl alum tested out bangs.

By Tierney Bricker Mar 26, 2023 10:00 AMTags
Watch: Megan Fox Sparks Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors With Cryptic Post

And the award for most dramatic transformation goes to...

Forget the dresses, all eyes were on several stars' major hairstyle changes, recently, at the 2023 Oscars, including Megan Fox, who ditched her signature dark tresses for a fiery red hue, while Michelle Williams showed off her new pixie cut, along with a lighter blonde shade. Plus, Chrissy Teigen dyed her hair for the second time in two weeks to achieve a copper look for the red carpet and Julianne Hough stepped out with a darker 'do. 

But even if they weren't at the Oscars, celebrities were shaking up their looks. Emily Ratajkowski debuted her most daring hairstyle yet and Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester was spotted with blunt bangs. You know we love it. 

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Stefanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair
Megan Fox

The Transformers star is seeing red.

After testing out the fiery hue with a wig in October 2022, Megan dyed her signature dark locks a crimson color for Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party March 12. In a video posted to the magazine's Instagram, she revealed her decision to dye her hair was inspired by her love for Greek mythology and wanting to tell the story of someone returning from hell. 

"If all the fire and brimstone from hell was in your hair," Megan explained. "If you were queen of the underworld, what would you look like walking the red carpet?"

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Michelle Williams

Goodbye, bob. Hello, pixie!

The Fabelmans star is once again rocking a cropped hairstyle, walking the Oscars red carpet with freshly cut hair. Michelle's hairstylist Chris McMillan documented her getting-ready process on his Instagram, posting behind-the-scenes photos and revealing he had chopped her hair the night before.

"Love a 'boy cut' on Michelle always," Chris wrote in his caption, adding that they opted for a "soft wheat" platinum blonde hair color to complete her look.

Instagram
Chrissy Teigen

Less than one week after dyeing her hair copper, the Cravings author was "pushing it a little more" by going for a more orange tone for the 2023 Oscars. 

Chrissy documented the process on Instagram March 11, sharing a video of hairstylist Matt Rez as he washed the bright ginger color out of her hair. 

Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski

The model made her most dramatic hair transformation yet when she revealed a pixie cut in a March 20 Instagram post. Emily rocked the shorter strands in several behind-the-scenes snapshots of her recent photoshoot with Pop magazine.

In one image, The High Low with EmRata podcast host showcased her spikey 'do while donning a all-white look that consisted of a sheer lace top and cutout pants with fish-netting.

Jerod Harris/FilmMagic
Julianne Hough

Now performing as a brunette: This Dancing With the Stars alum.

Julianne debuted her darker 'do when she hit the red carpet at Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards viewing party.

While Julianne debuted a new hue, she's returning to her roots professionally: Following Tyra Banks' departure, Julianne will join Alfonso Ribeiro as co-host of Dancing With the Stars for season 32 on Disney+.

Eric Charbonneau/Warner Bros.
Leighton Meester

Spotted on the red carpet: B showing off baby bangs.

The Gossip Girl alum debuted her new micro-fringe at the Shazam! Fury of the Gods premiere March 14, where she posed on the red carpet with husband Adam Brody.

This isn't the first time Leighton has sported the trendy look, previously adopting a wispier take in November 2022. 

