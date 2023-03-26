Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Megan Fox Sparks Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors With Cryptic Post

And the award for most dramatic transformation goes to...

Forget the dresses, all eyes were on several stars' major hairstyle changes, recently, at the 2023 Oscars, including Megan Fox, who ditched her signature dark tresses for a fiery red hue, while Michelle Williams showed off her new pixie cut, along with a lighter blonde shade. Plus, Chrissy Teigen dyed her hair for the second time in two weeks to achieve a copper look for the red carpet and Julianne Hough stepped out with a darker 'do.

But even if they weren't at the Oscars, celebrities were shaking up their looks. Emily Ratajkowski debuted her most daring hairstyle yet and Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester was spotted with blunt bangs. You know we love it.