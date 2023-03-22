Gisele Bündchen Addresses Rumors She's Dating Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen is tackling rumors that suggest she's back in the dating game.
After she and Tom Brady announced their divorce last fall, reports have since linked the supermodel to family jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. But as the Brazilian native—who shares kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with the former football player—explained, Joaquim simply serves as their guide in the martial arts realm.
"I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything," Gisele told Vanity Fair in its April cover story published March 22. Referring to Joaquim and his brothers Pedro and Gui, she added, "I'm so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially."
As the 42-year-old put it, "He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."
As for the other romance rumors, including those suggesting she's been dating billionaire developer (and reportedly Tom's neighbor) Jeffrey Soffer? Gisele says that assertion is nothing short of "absurd."
"I have zero relationship with him in any way," she shared. "He's Tom's friend, not my friend."
Driving her point home, Gisele added, "I wouldn't be with his friend. I wouldn't be with this guy. I mean, puh-leeze. They were saying I'm with this guy, he's old, because he's got money—it's ridiculous."
The Devil Wears Prada alum also noted that the rumors have taken its toll, sharing that "seeing lies being created all the time about yourself is not easy."
"I'm a simple girl who wants to be in nature—leave me alone," the model added. "I just want to go do my job and raise my children in peace."
Elsewhere in her interview, Gisele also addressed speculation that her split from Tom after 13 years of marriage came down between him choosing his career over their relationship, calling it "the craziest thing I've ever heard."
"Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever," she said. "If there's one person, I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That's what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."
And as she noted of the public narrative surrounding their split, "What's been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle. It's not so black and white."
"Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," Gisele explained. "When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn't mean you don't love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It's a dance. It's a balance."
But despite going their separate ways, Gisele made it clear she and Tom will always remain on the same side.
"We're not playing against each other," she told the publication. "We are a team and that's beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it."