Gisele Bündchen Addresses Rumors She's Dating Jiu-Jitsu Instructor Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen is tackling rumors that suggest she's back in the dating game.



After she and Tom Brady announced their divorce last fall, reports have since linked the supermodel to family jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. But as the Brazilian native—who shares kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with the former football player—explained, Joaquim simply serves as their guide in the martial arts realm.

"I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything," Gisele told Vanity Fair in its April cover story published March 22. Referring to Joaquim and his brothers Pedro and Gui, she added, "I'm so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially."

As the 42-year-old put it, "He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."