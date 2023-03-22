Sephora 24-Hour Flash Sale: 50% Off Foreo and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It is a great time to be a makeup and skincare enthusiast. The Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale is underway, which means there will be new discounts and surprise steals to shop every single day for three weeks. If you're looking for more great deals on some of these same products, Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale is happening. It's a win-win situation for us all. However, there's just one problem: these discounts are only here for one day.
You need to hurry up! Today is the only day that Sephora shoppers can get 50% off these top-selling products from brands including Foreo and Sephora Collection.
Sephora Deals
Foreo Bear Mini
Step up your skincare game with the Foreo Bear Mini, which is a facial sonic device that firms and tones skin. It has three microcurrent intensities and you can use it up to 90 times with one full charge. It's waterproof and incredibly easy to clean. You can use this with the Foreo Serum Serum Serum, which is also half price today.
A fan of the product reviewed, "I am using this feature since a month ago. It is helping with my redness, thanks to its led light. The UFO Masks Treatments are amazing, they are delicious on your face. I really enjoy this experience."
Another said, "Really enjoy this device, easy to use and despite the small size its quite powerful and gives great results."
Foreo Serum Serum Serum
Use the Foreo SERUM SERUM SERUM with your favorite Foreo devices, like the Foreo Bear Mini. This is a super hydrating serum that will leave you skin looking radiant, according to the brand.
A fan of the serum said, "Just love the serum, it works so well with the bear." Another reviewed, "I use this several times a week with my bear mini. It's a wonderful product and can't be replaced with any other product successfully."
Sephora Collection Matte Perfection Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer
If you aren't in the mood for a full face of foundation, but you still want some coverage, try this tinted moisturizer. It has lightweight coverage and a matte finish. There are ten colors to choose from and this moisturizer has 64.4K+ Sephora Loves.
Sephora Collection AHA Peeling Masks
If you're concerned about skin dullness, uneven texture, and oiliness, try this exfoliating treatment. It just takes 10 minutes to deliver smooth skin. This product has 10.2K Sephora Loves, with one shopper sharing, "I would marry this mask if I could. This mask works so well. I liked the Ordinary's AHA/BHA mask but I love this. It's so gentle, it doesn't sting when you put it on and you can see and feel the results right after using it. I'm in love."
Sephora Collection Sheer Liquid Eyeshadow
These liquid eyeshadows are easy to use and they're mess-free. They're available in matte and shimmer colors.
Sephora Collection Crystal Facial Roller Set
This facial roller set is just what you need to pamper and calm your skin.
A shopper reviewed, "I really like this roller set. I keep mine in the freezer because my eyes are swollen in the morning and it feels amazing to roll the cold crystals across my eyes and face. I like this one better than the standard ones."
