TikToker Jehane Thomas Dead at 30

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Jehane Thomas.

The TikToker, who amassed a large following on the social media platform through her vlogs and videos as a parent of two, has died at the age of 30.

Her passing—which came months after she began documenting her health struggles, including crippling migraines—was confirmed by her close friend, who has also set up a GoFundMe page for the England native's family.

"Jehane Thomas was a 30-year-old, mum of two boys when she suddenly passed away on 17/03/2023," the bio of the page reads. "Despite suffering from migraines and bouts of illness for several months, her passing was totally unexpected, and we are all absolutely heartbroken."

The heartbreaking message from Thomas' friend, Alyx, continued, "Her two children, Isaac (3, almost 4), and Elijah (1), have been left without their mum. I've started this page in the hope of raising some money so her beautiful boys can have the best childhood, make memories and make sure they are comfortable. Nothing will bring the boys their mum back, but we hope it will bring some relief to her family, knowing how loved and supported they are."