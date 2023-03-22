TikToker Jehane Thomas Dead at 30

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Jehane Thomas.
The TikToker, who amassed a large following on the social media platform through her vlogs and videos as a parent of two, has died at the age of 30.
Her passing—which came months after she began documenting her health struggles, including crippling migraines—was confirmed by her close friend, who has also set up a GoFundMe page for the England native's family.
"Jehane Thomas was a 30-year-old, mum of two boys when she suddenly passed away on 17/03/2023," the bio of the page reads. "Despite suffering from migraines and bouts of illness for several months, her passing was totally unexpected, and we are all absolutely heartbroken."
The heartbreaking message from Thomas' friend, Alyx, continued, "Her two children, Isaac (3, almost 4), and Elijah (1), have been left without their mum. I've started this page in the hope of raising some money so her beautiful boys can have the best childhood, make memories and make sure they are comfortable. Nothing will bring the boys their mum back, but we hope it will bring some relief to her family, knowing how loved and supported they are."
In her last TikTok posted just days before her passing, Thomas—who also previously disclosed she was diagnosed with Optic Neuritis, which is when swelling damages the optic nerve—shared that though she spent six days in the hospital during the week prior, she had to be admitted again.
"I am still waiting to go down for surgery," she wrote in her video. "The reason they didn't do it last week was because having fluids in me would solve the issue. I have 4 liters of fluids in me and my head this morning is horrific. I'm waiting to see if I can take one of my Frovatriptan before surgery because no other pain relief is taking this pressure or if I need to ride it out and hope the surgery gives me instant relief."
As Thomas noted, "I can't lift my head up without wanting to be sick and I'm unable to walk, I need to be wheeled everywhere. That's how bad this pain is."
Prior to being readmitted, the mom to two also reflected on being away from her sons in her last Instagram post.
"It's been a really challenging week, not just physically but mentally," she wrote, in part, in a March 12 Instagram post. "I've missed these two so much and feel like they've both grown up so much whilst I've been away. I may be home but I'm still struggling with these migraines as nothing was really done to help them after a whole week of being there and I'd rather self-medicate at home with these around me then me left in a bed on my own all day & night, so I may not be fixed but I'm not giving in."