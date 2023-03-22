You’ll Get Happy Endorphins Seeing This Legally Blonde Easter Egg in Gilmore Girls

We don't object to this Stars Hollow easter egg.
Fans of 2003's Legally Blonde 2 might remember the iconic pink polka dog carrier that Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) used to carry her furry friend Bruiser as she traveled throughout Washington D.C. As it turns out, a similar bag was used a few months later in a season 4 episode of Gilmore Girls, where Kirk (Sean Gunn) is seen carrying a stylish pink dog carrier while he watched over Buster, his girlfriend Lulu (Rini Bell's) pet.
If Gilmore Girls fans didn't pick up on this Legally Blonde 2 reference, not to worry: Valerie Campbell—who worked in the costume department of Gilmore Girls from 2001 to 2007—has your back. She's here to explain that the bag choice wasn't entirely a coincidence.
"I think that was an Easter egg that you were meant to know when you watched Gilmore Girls the first time around," she shared in a March 4 TikTok. "That bag is so iconic in that movie that there is no way that we just randomly used it."
Though Campbell can't remember that exact carrier, she did tell a fan in the comments that each "specific prop written into the script" had to be approved by Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino.
She continued, "And since Elle in Legally Blonde 2 was such a fashion icon, and that moment was very iconic, there is no chance that that was just randomly used."
Campell also revealed another connection between the two projects, noting that the outfits worn by Elle's dog were designed by Marilyn Madsen, who she said is a "very good friend" of Gilmore Girls costume supervisor Brenda Maben. Madsen also helped create a few items on Gilmore Girls as well, according to Campbell.
Now, that's what we call a paw-some easter egg.