How Halle Bailey Came Into Her Own While Making The Little Mermaid

Watch : Halle Bailey Talks Being on Her Own Without Chloe on Little Mermaid

Going to England to make The Little Mermaid at the famed Pinewood Studios was a bit of an adjustment for Halle Bailey.

Not just because she was getting her feet wet playing the iconic role of Ariel and starring in a massive film production for the first time—or even because she had to remember to look to the right instead of left when crossing the street and that elevators are called "lifts." Rather, living across the pond meant spending far more time than usual away from her big sister Chloe Bailey.

"I am so used to being with my sister, who's my angel, who's my rock, who's my other arm," Halle told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "But filming this movie was really a moment about, 'Okay, Halle, you can do it, you got to learn how to do things on your own."

And the journey ultimately resulted in a surge of self-confidence for the 22-year-old, the younger half of singing duo Chloe x Halle by 20 months.