Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Confirms Romance With Tino Klein

Watch : Simone Ashley Talks Bridgerton Season 3: "SUPER Steamy"

You'll burn for this romantic announcement.

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley officially confirmed her relationship with Tino Klein by sharing a sweet photo taken of them to her Instagram March 21. The loved-up pic, which showed Simone and Tino with smiles from ear to ear while holding each other close, was paired with a caption that read, "@gregwilliamsphotography thank you for taking one of my favourite photos."

The sweet snap drew in love from fans. One Instagram user gushed, "LOVE this!!! What a Beautiful couple, so happy for you @simoneashley." Meanwhile, another user wrote "This is the cutest thing I've ever seen."

Prior to sharing this sweet snap and confirming their relationship, Simone gave Tino a special birthday shoutout on her feed back in December. At the time, she shared a photo of the birthday boy blowing out candles on a cake. The 27-year captioned the moment, "The best birthday surprise for the best person."