Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Confirms Romance With Tino Klein

You'll burn for this romantic announcement.
Bridgerton star Simone Ashley officially confirmed her relationship with Tino Klein by sharing a sweet photo taken of them to her Instagram March 21. The loved-up pic, which showed Simone and Tino with smiles from ear to ear while holding each other close, was paired with a caption that read, "@gregwilliamsphotography thank you for taking one of my favourite photos."
The sweet snap drew in love from fans. One Instagram user gushed, "LOVE this!!! What a Beautiful couple, so happy for you @simoneashley." Meanwhile, another user wrote "This is the cutest thing I've ever seen."
Prior to sharing this sweet snap and confirming their relationship, Simone gave Tino a special birthday shoutout on her feed back in December. At the time, she shared a photo of the birthday boy blowing out candles on a cake. The 27-year captioned the moment, "The best birthday surprise for the best person."
Outside of the 'gram, Tino and Simone have been spotted together out and about. As seen in photos surfaced online, both Tino and Simone were present for the Jacquemus fashion show in Arles, France in June. At the time, the pair posed together with Tino's hand around Simone's waist.
Then, in February 2023, the pair were captured showing PDA at Netflix's annual BAFTA Awards after-party in London. At the event, Simone and Tino took a photo together where the actress planted a kiss on his cheek.
While fans now have a new glimpse at Simone and Tino's connection, they will soon also have a new look at Kate Sharma (Simone's Bridgerton character) and Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey) in a new light.
"We're filming a dance this week and tonally, it's so different," Simone told British Vogue in November. "Sweet, endearing and light, compared to the heaviness of their story last season."
In an exclusive interview with E! News the month prior, Simone teased that she was pleased with the upcoming season's storyline.
"I'm very happy when I'm reading the scripts," she said at the time. "When I receive them, I've got a beaming smile on my face."
Bridgerton seasons one and two are available to stream on Netflix.