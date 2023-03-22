Lucy Liu Reveals She Took Nude Portraits of Drew Barrymore During Charlie’s Angels

Lucy Liu admitted that she's kept "gorgeous" nude photos of Drew Barrymore, which she took over 20 years ago while filming Charlie’s Angels.

Lucy Liu and Drew Barrymore's friendship is picture perfect.

In fact, the two bonded so closely during the filming of Charlie's Angels that the Kill Bill actress forever captured her co-star's beauty in a series of nude portraits.

The only problem? Drew can't seem to find the photos more than two decades after they shot the movie.

As she told Lucy in a March 21 episode of the Drew Barrymore Show, "I was trying to find the nude photographs you took of me on the set of Charlie's in my dressing room." Adding that she did a "mad scramble" to look for them, Lucy then revealed that she's had the snapshots all along.

"You do?" Drew asked her, with Lucy replying, "I do, of course."

Lucy then told Drew that she looks "gorgeous, as you still do" in the photographs, and that the images captured a bright part of her personality.

"And you're so natural and playful and having a great time," she continued. "I have a series of portraits of so many people—with and without clothes on, guys."

However, it wasn't always fun and games on set. Recalling their rigorous schedule, Lucy said she remembers "eight hours a day, training five days a week." But as Lucy looked back on images of herself alongside Drew and co-star Cameron Diaz, she stated that the trio "were pretty badass."

Marion Curtis/Starpix/Shutterstock

Their bond has also stayed strong throughout the years, as evidenced by Drew and Cameron accompanying Lucy at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony May 2019. 

"My dear Angels," Lucy said at the time. "It's a 20-year reunion. Twenty years ago, we were an elite crime fighting team and now look at us!"

