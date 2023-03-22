K-Pop Star Chaeyoung of TWICE Apologizes for Wearing Swastika on T-Shirt

Watch : How BTS & K-Pop Fandoms Are Fighting for Racial Justice

Chaeyoung is offering an apology.

The South Korean rapper, who is a member of the girl group TWICE, issued a message after she posted a photo wearing a T-shirt with a swastika graphic on it in a since-deleted Instagram post.

"Hello, this is Chaeyoung from TWICE. I sincerely apologize regarding the Instagram post," the 23-year-old wrote in a statement shared to Instagram March 21. "I didn't correctly recognize the meaning of the tilted swastika in the t-shirt I wore. I deeply apologize for not thoroughly reviewing it, causing concern."

Chaeyoung continued by saying she will make different choices moving forward.

"I will pay absolute attention in the future to prevent any situation similar from happening again," she wrote. "Sincerely apologize again."

Chaeyoung's T-shirt in the since-deleted photo featured an image from the '70s of Sex Pistols‘ Sid Vicious wearing a top with a swastika on it, per Billboard.

The girl group TWICE, which features Chaeyoung, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun and Tzuyu, was formed in 2015 on the reality show Sixteen created by JYP Entertainment and Mnet.