10 Customer-Loved Lululemon Sports Bras for Cup Sizes From A to G

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Putting on a sports bra does not have to be a dreadful experience. Taking one off after a sweaty workout should not cause a strain. Unfortunately, both of those experiences are all-too-familiar to many of us. If you want a sports bra that's equal parts supportive, stylish, and comfortable, you need to shop at lululemon.
I love lululemon sports bras so much that I bought some in a neutral color to wear them as an everyday bra. Bras can be so difficult to shop for, but lululemon makes shopping easy. Here are ten customer-loved sports bras with cup sizes ranging from A to G.
Top-Rated Lululemon Sports Bras
lululemon Like a Cloud Longline Bra Light Support, D/DD Cup
This bra is great for anyone who loves yoga. It's made from sweat-wicking fabric and has marshmallowy-soft cups. It comes in 14 colors and it's designed to accommodate D/DD cup sizes.
What Reviewers Are Saying: "The best. I now own 4 of these and one of the original smaller cup size cloud bras as well. I love the D cup ones so much because I had to go up in size for the original to contain my breasts but then always felt a little loose around the rib cage. These fit great and are so comfortable. The best thing is that they now come in flesh tones, I'd been waiting hoping it would happen and am very pleased with my newest addition of the contour colour."
lululemon Free to Be Elevated Bra Light Support, DD/DDD(E) Cup Online Only
Achieve a full range of motion with this strappy open back sports bra. It has great coverage in the front for DD to DDD cups. It's made from low-friction fabric that prevents chafing. Choose from green, pink, and black.
What Reviewers Are Saying: "Love it. Please make more colors!! As a petite woman with D cup (32D or 30DD), I always have a hard time finding the right sports bra - usually with a bigger cup, the band will be too loose for me. This one is just perfect! I ordered my normal size 4 and the band is perfectly fit."
lululemon Enlite Front-Zip Bra High Support, A–DDD(E) Cups Online Only
Get the high-level of support that you need for running and intense workouts. There's a zipper in the front, which makes it easy to take off post-gym session. Choose from five colors. Based on customer reviews, most shoppers went up one band size.
What Reviewers Are Saying: "World's Most Comfy Bra. This is my third time ordering this bra. First time I ordered 34DD; unbelievably comfortable yet supportive! Second time I ordered the same bra, sizing was off. This time I ordered up. 36DD. Perfection. I live in this bra. Great support during workouts. And looks fantastic under regular street clothes. Love how LuLu does double duty, in the gym and everywhere else. I am taking it with me to Paris."
lululemon All Powered Up Bra Medium Support, A-G Cups Online Only
Rock this sports bra for medium-impact workouts like cycling, cardio, and HIIT. It wicks sweat and it dries quickly to keep you comfortable.
What Reviewers Are Saying: "Another great, supportive bra! I purchased two new sports bras from Lulu. I needed something very supportive for my DD chest. This bra provides the support I need, and comfortable."
lululemon Run Times Bra High Support, B-G Cups
No one wants to adjust a sports bra while running. You need a style you can rely on that gives support, separation, and coverage. This one has perforated panelling for airflow while you move. It comes in eight colors.
What Reviewers Are Saying: "Phenomenal supportive bra. I have always had trouble finding supportive bras for my larger chest and this is actually the best thing I've ever bought. Running or high intensity exercise has always been uncomfortable for me but not with this bra. It keeps everything where it needs to be. Worth every penny."
lululemon Flow Y Nulu Bra Light Support, A–C Cups
Feel light and free in this weightless sports bra that feels buttery soft. You can customize the fit with removable cups.
What Reviewers Are Saying: "This is my favorite bra. This bra is perfect. I love the minimal design, the feel, the support. For me it's good for everything, I wear it hiking and lifting and I think it would be fine for running."
lululemon Ribbed Nulu Asymmetrical Yoga Bra Light Support, A/B Cup
Fashion meets function with this one-strap sports bra. It offers freedom of movement and light support. Choose from four colors.
What Reviewers Are Saying: "Super comfortable! I was worried it would not hold everything in during a intensive yoga class but I was pleasantly surprised that it worked so well while being super comfortable. Hope they have more colors soon! Will definitely be buying another!"
lululemon Like a Cloud Bra Light Support, B/C Cup
This bra is perfect for yoga. It's so comfortable that you will want to wear it all day. It's available in 13 colors.
What Reviewers Are Saying: "This is the best lulu bra I've ever purchased and I've been shopping here since 2015! I need this in every color."
lululemon Energy Longline Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups
You'll wear this versatile and comfortable sports bra all the time. It's made from low-friction fabric to prevent chafing. This material is sweat-wicking with four-way stretch and it feels cool to the touch, even when you're working up a sweat. It comes in 13 colors.
What Reviewers Are Saying: "This bra has fantastic fit and support! I wear it for cardio, weights, yoga.. it's very universal! I own a few and find they keep their shape and support."
lululemon Energy Bra High Support, B–DDD Cups
Put on the lululemon Energy Bra when you need high support. It will make you feel comfortable and secure, no matter how tough your workout is. There are nine colorways.
What Reviewers Are Saying: "Cute bra for larger cup size! Finally a sports bra that can pass off as flattering! I've never been able to find one that fit my small frame and larger cup size! 32DDD is so hard to find!! Thank you for making me feel comfortable and confident when wearing it. Please keep making more inclusive bra sizes in more styles and colours."
Still shopping for activewear? You'll love these top-rated Amazon leggings.