10 Customer-Loved Lululemon Sports Bras for Cup Sizes From A to G

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Putting on a sports bra does not have to be a dreadful experience. Taking one off after a sweaty workout should not cause a strain. Unfortunately, both of those experiences are all-too-familiar to many of us. If you want a sports bra that's equal parts supportive, stylish, and comfortable, you need to shop at lululemon.

I love lululemon sports bras so much that I bought some in a neutral color to wear them as an everyday bra. Bras can be so difficult to shop for, but lululemon makes shopping easy. Here are ten customer-loved sports bras with cup sizes ranging from A to G.