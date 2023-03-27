iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Hosted by Lenny Kravitz, the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature appearances by Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban, Taylor Swift and more live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

If you like what's on the radio, you'll love this award show. 

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards is almost here and event organizers are ready to celebrate the most-played artists and songs from the past year.

Hosted by Lenny Kravitz, the March 27 telecast will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and feature a star-studded list of performers.

Before accepting the iHeartRadio Icon Award, Pink will open the show and perform one of her biggest hits. Coldplay, Kelly Clarkson, LL Cool J, Cody Johnson and Keith Urban will also serve as performers.

And you can't mention an award show without some big winners. In the middle of The Eras tour, Taylor Swift will accept the Innovator Award, which celebrates an artist who has proven themselves to have impacted global pop culture throughout their career. Previous recipients include Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Chance the Rapper and Alicia Keys.

Before any award is handed out, however, the stars are following tradition by stepping out onto the red carpet in style.

Keep reading to see what your favorite singers and attendees are wearing. And make sure to watch the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards tonight at 8 p.m. on Fox.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chanel West Coast

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Pink

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ice Spice

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jax

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Flavor Flav

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Joel McHale

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Toosii

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Meghan King

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alex Warren & Kouvr Annon

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Any Gabrielly

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Todrick Hall

