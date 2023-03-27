iHeartRadio Music Awards 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards: BOLD Red Carpet Fashion!

If you like what's on the radio, you'll love this award show.

The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards is almost here and event organizers are ready to celebrate the most-played artists and songs from the past year.

Hosted by Lenny Kravitz, the March 27 telecast will broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and feature a star-studded list of performers.

Before accepting the iHeartRadio Icon Award, Pink will open the show and perform one of her biggest hits. Coldplay, Kelly Clarkson, LL Cool J, Cody Johnson and Keith Urban will also serve as performers.

And you can't mention an award show without some big winners. In the middle of The Eras tour, Taylor Swift will accept the Innovator Award, which celebrates an artist who has proven themselves to have impacted global pop culture throughout their career. Previous recipients include Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, Chance the Rapper and Alicia Keys.